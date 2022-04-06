Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
April 6, 2022 / 7:05 AM

Matthew Broderick tests positive for COVID-19

By Wade Sheridan
1/5
Matthew Broderick tests positive for COVID-19
Matthew Broderick has tested positive for COVID-19. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 6 (UPI) -- Matthew Broderick has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss performances of Broadway's Plaza Suite.

Broderick's wife and Plaza Suite co-star Sarah Jessica Parker has tested negative and still performed onstage on Tuesday.

Producers of the Broadway show made the announcement an hour before showtime on Tuesday. Producers said the actor followed safety protocols but a second test confirmed that he had COVID-19.

"Everyone wishes him a speedy recovery," a spokesperson for Plaza Suite said in a statement.

Plaza Suite performances are taking place at the Hudson Theatre. The play follows three different stories told in three acts that each take place in the same room of the Plaza Hotel.

Daniel Craig recently tested positive for COVID-19, which halted performances of his new Broadway play Macbeth.

Longest celebrity relationships

Ron Howard (L) and wife Cheryl Howard arrive for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 4, 2018. Ron and Cheryl Howard got married in 1975 after their first date in 1970. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Read More

'Macbeth' performances halted on Broadway as Daniel Craig tests positive for COVID-19 Miley Cyrus tests positive for COVID-19, bows out of charity concert What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Famous birthdays for April 6: John Ratzenberger, Marilu Henner
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
Famous birthdays for April 6: John Ratzenberger, Marilu Henner
April 6 (UPI) -- Actor John Ratzenberger turns 75 and actor Marilu Henner turns 70, among the famous birthdays for April 6.
New 'Tomb Raider' video game in development on Unreal Engine 5
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
New 'Tomb Raider' video game in development on Unreal Engine 5
April 5 (UPI) -- Crystal Dynamics confirmed Tuesday that a new "Tomb Raider" video game is in development and will be built using Unreal Engine 5.
Bobby Rydell, teenage idol and 'Bye Bye Birdie' star, dies at 79
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Bobby Rydell, teenage idol and 'Bye Bye Birdie' star, dies at 79
April 5 (UPI) -- Bobby Rydell, a teenage idol from the 1960s known for songs like "Wild One" and his role as Hugo Peabody in the 1963 film "Bye Bye Birdie," has died. He was 79.
'To All the Boys' spinoff 'XO, Kitty' recasts love interest
TV // 12 hours ago
'To All the Boys' spinoff 'XO, Kitty' recasts love interest
April 5 (UPI) -- Netflix announced the start of production on "XO, Kitty" on Tuesday along with casting announcements. A new actor has been cast as Kitty (Anna Cathcart)'s love interest, Dae.
Netflix is a Joke: The Festival adds LGBTQ+ show hosted by Billy Eichner
Entertainment News // 18 hours ago
Netflix is a Joke: The Festival adds LGBTQ+ show hosted by Billy Eichner
April 5 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced a new lineup of shows for its upcoming "Netflix is a Joke: The Festival," which will take over Los Angeles from April 28 to May 28.
'Next Generation' cast joins 'Star Trek: Picard' final season
TV // 18 hours ago
'Next Generation' cast joins 'Star Trek: Picard' final season
April 5 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced Tuesday that "Star Trek: The Next Generation" cast members LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis, Gates McFadden and Brent Spiner will join the 3rd and final season of "Picard."
Ive take a 'Love Dive' in new music video
Music // 18 hours ago
Ive take a 'Love Dive' in new music video
April 5 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Ive released the single album "Love Dive" and a music video for their song of the same name.
Alanis Morissette, Brandi Carlile, Pearl Jam to headline Bourbon & Beyond music festival
Music // 18 hours ago
Alanis Morissette, Brandi Carlile, Pearl Jam to headline Bourbon & Beyond music festival
April 5 (UPI) -- Jack White, Alanis Morissette, Brandi Carlile, Pearl Jam, Chris Stapleton and other artists will perform at Bourbon & Beyond music festival in September.
'RuPaul's Drag Race' sets new spinoff, 'Drag Race Sweden'
TV // 19 hours ago
'RuPaul's Drag Race' sets new spinoff, 'Drag Race Sweden'
April 5 (UPI) -- RuPaul's Drag Race is expanding internationally once again with a new spinoff set in Sweden.
'Outer Range' trailer: Josh Brolin uncovers mystery on ranch
TV // 19 hours ago
'Outer Range' trailer: Josh Brolin uncovers mystery on ranch
April 5 (UPI) -- "Outer Range," a new mystery thriller series starring Josh Brolin and Imogen Poots, is coming to Amazon Prime Video in April.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker marry in Las Vegas
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker marry in Las Vegas
'Chicago Med' star Kristen Hager exits NBC series
'Chicago Med' star Kristen Hager exits NBC series
Celebrity couples walk red carpet at Grammy Awards
Celebrity couples walk red carpet at Grammy Awards
TV review: 'Better Call Saul' final season disquieting, compelling
TV review: 'Better Call Saul' final season disquieting, compelling
Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian to discuss relationships in ABC special
Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian to discuss relationships in ABC special
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement