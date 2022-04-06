Kim Kardashian on dating Pete Davidson: 'I am very happy'

1/5

Kim Kardashian discussed her relationship with Pete Davidson in a preview of her ABC interview with Robin Roberts. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 6 (UPI) -- Kim Kardashian says she's "very happy" with her boyfriend, actor and comedian Pete Davidson. The 41-year-old television personality discussed her relationship with Davidson, 28, in a preview of her ABC interview with Robin Roberts.

Kardashian and Davidson were first linked in October 2021 after Kardashian hosted Saturday Night Live. Kardashian had filed for divorce from her husband, rapper and fashion designer Kanye West, in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage.

Kardashian has four children, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with West.

In the ABC special, Roberts asked Kardashian how "serious" her relationship with Davidson is.

"I mean, I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure. And I wouldn't be with someone if I didn't plan on spending a lot of my time with them," Kardashian said.

"Obviously I wanna take my time, but I'm very happy and very content and it's such a good feeling just to be at peace," she added.

Kardashian's mom, Kris Jenner, and sister Khloe Kardashian also weighed in on the relationship.

"Pete's great. He's a really nice guy," Jenner said.

"He just makes her laugh, and she laughs all the time," Khloe Kardashian added.

The ABC special will air Wednesday at 8 p.m. EDT. The interview will also see Khloe Kardashian discuss her relationship with Tristan Thompson and Kourtney Kardashian talk about Travis Barker, whom she secretly married Monday after the Grammy Awards.

Kim Kardashian will also share "all the details" about her relationship with Davidson on her family's new Hulu reality series, The Kardashians.

