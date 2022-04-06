Watch Live
Oil executives testify in Congress about high cost of gas, price gouging concerns
Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
April 6, 2022 / 10:03 AM

Kim Kardashian on dating Pete Davidson: 'I am very happy'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Kim Kardashian on dating Pete Davidson: 'I am very happy'
Kim Kardashian discussed her relationship with Pete Davidson in a preview of her ABC interview with Robin Roberts. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 6 (UPI) -- Kim Kardashian says she's "very happy" with her boyfriend, actor and comedian Pete Davidson.

The 41-year-old television personality discussed her relationship with Davidson, 28, in a preview of her ABC interview with Robin Roberts.

Advertisement

Kardashian and Davidson were first linked in October 2021 after Kardashian hosted Saturday Night Live. Kardashian had filed for divorce from her husband, rapper and fashion designer Kanye West, in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage.

Kardashian has four children, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with West.

In the ABC special, Roberts asked Kardashian how "serious" her relationship with Davidson is.

"I mean, I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure. And I wouldn't be with someone if I didn't plan on spending a lot of my time with them," Kardashian said.

"Obviously I wanna take my time, but I'm very happy and very content and it's such a good feeling just to be at peace," she added.

Kardashian's mom, Kris Jenner, and sister Khloe Kardashian also weighed in on the relationship.

"Pete's great. He's a really nice guy," Jenner said.

"He just makes her laugh, and she laughs all the time," Khloe Kardashian added.

Advertisement

The ABC special will air Wednesday at 8 p.m. EDT. The interview will also see Khloe Kardashian discuss her relationship with Tristan Thompson and Kourtney Kardashian talk about Travis Barker, whom she secretly married Monday after the Grammy Awards.

Kim Kardashian will also share "all the details" about her relationship with Davidson on her family's new Hulu reality series, The Kardashians.

Moments from Kim Kardashian's career

Kim Kardashian attends the SeenON.com launch party in Los Angeles on December 6, 2006. Kardashian later reminisced about a trip she and Paris Hilton took to Ibiza in 2006. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker marry in Las Vegas Idris Elba says he DJed Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's wedding for free Spring reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Bridgerton' Season 2 breaks Netflix viewing record
TV // 27 minutes ago
'Bridgerton' Season 2 breaks Netflix viewing record
April 6 (UPI) -- "Bridgerton" Season 2 set a new single-week record for most-viewed English-language TV series on Netflix.
Idris Elba says he DJed Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's wedding for free
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Idris Elba says he DJed Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's wedding for free
April 6 (UPI) -- "Luther" star Idris Elba discussed DJing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
Jon Batiste on big Grammys win: 'So much went into that moment'
TV // 2 hours ago
Jon Batiste on big Grammys win: 'So much went into that moment'
April 6 (UPI) -- Jon Batiste discussed winning Album of the Year for "We Are" at the Grammys on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
Matthew Broderick tests positive for COVID-19
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Matthew Broderick tests positive for COVID-19
April 6 (UPI) -- Matthew Broderick has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss performances of Broadway's "Plaza Suite."
Famous birthdays for April 6: John Ratzenberger, Marilu Henner
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for April 6: John Ratzenberger, Marilu Henner
April 6 (UPI) -- Actor John Ratzenberger turns 75 and actor Marilu Henner turns 70, among the famous birthdays for April 6.
New 'Tomb Raider' video game in development on Unreal Engine 5
Entertainment News // 10 hours ago
New 'Tomb Raider' video game in development on Unreal Engine 5
April 5 (UPI) -- Crystal Dynamics confirmed Tuesday that a new "Tomb Raider" video game is in development and will be built using Unreal Engine 5.
Bobby Rydell, teenage idol and 'Bye Bye Birdie' star, dies at 79
Entertainment News // 11 hours ago
Bobby Rydell, teenage idol and 'Bye Bye Birdie' star, dies at 79
April 5 (UPI) -- Bobby Rydell, a teenage idol from the 1960s known for songs like "Wild One" and his role as Hugo Peabody in the 1963 film "Bye Bye Birdie," has died. He was 79.
'To All the Boys' spinoff 'XO, Kitty' recasts love interest
TV // 15 hours ago
'To All the Boys' spinoff 'XO, Kitty' recasts love interest
April 5 (UPI) -- Netflix announced the start of production on "XO, Kitty" on Tuesday along with casting announcements. A new actor has been cast as Kitty (Anna Cathcart)'s love interest, Dae.
Netflix is a Joke: The Festival adds LGBTQ+ show hosted by Billy Eichner
Entertainment News // 21 hours ago
Netflix is a Joke: The Festival adds LGBTQ+ show hosted by Billy Eichner
April 5 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced a new lineup of shows for its upcoming "Netflix is a Joke: The Festival," which will take over Los Angeles from April 28 to May 28.
'Next Generation' cast joins 'Star Trek: Picard' final season
TV // 21 hours ago
'Next Generation' cast joins 'Star Trek: Picard' final season
April 5 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced Tuesday that "Star Trek: The Next Generation" cast members LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis, Gates McFadden and Brent Spiner will join the 3rd and final season of "Picard."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker marry in Las Vegas
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker marry in Las Vegas
'Chicago Med' star Kristen Hager exits NBC series
'Chicago Med' star Kristen Hager exits NBC series
Celebrity couples walk red carpet at Grammy Awards
Celebrity couples walk red carpet at Grammy Awards
TV review: 'Better Call Saul' final season disquieting, compelling
TV review: 'Better Call Saul' final season disquieting, compelling
Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian to discuss relationships in ABC special
Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian to discuss relationships in ABC special
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement