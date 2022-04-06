Watch Live
Oil executives testify in Congress about high cost of gas, price gouging concerns
April 6, 2022 / 9:40 AM

Idris Elba says he DJed Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's wedding for free

By Annie Martin
Idris Elba discussed DJing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 6 (UPI) -- Idris Elba says he DJed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding free of charge.

The 49-year-old actor and DJ discussed DJing the royal wedding during Tuesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

When asked what he got paid for the gig, Elba said him DJing was "my gift to my friends."

Host Jimmy Kimmel said he also DJed when he was a teenager and is partial to older songs like "Celebration" by Kool & the Gang. Elba named "Ladies Night" as his favorite Kool & the Gang song but said he didn't manage to get Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, out on the dance floor.

"No, I did not. I didn't try, either," he said.

Elba said he did play Dr. Dre "full fat," or uncensored, at the wedding.

"You know, weddings are great. I haven't DJed a wedding for a long time and that was fun -- I was having a great time," he added.

Elba said Saturday on BBC's 1Xtra Rap Show that he played Dr. Dre's song "Still D.R.E." at Harry and Markle's private evening reception on Markle's request.

Harry and Markle married at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in May 2018. The couple have since welcomed two children, son Archie, 2, and daughter Lilibet, 10 months.

Elba is known for playing John Luther in the BBC One series Luther. Netflix is developing a Luther feature film starring Elba, Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis.

