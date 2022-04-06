Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
April 6, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for April 6: John Ratzenberger, Marilu Henner

By UPI Staff
1/4
Famous birthdays for April 6: John Ratzenberger, Marilu Henner
John Ratzenberger attends the premiere of "Toy Story 4" at the El Capitan Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on June 11, 2019. The actor turns 75 on April 6. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 6 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Italian painter Raphael in 1483

-- Newspaper editor Joseph Medill in 1823

-- Journalist Lincoln Steffens in 1866

-- Radio commentator Lowell Thomas in 1892

-- Geneticist James Watson in 1928 (age 93)

File Photo by Joel Rennich/UPI

-- Musician Andre Previn in 1929

-- Country singer Merle Haggard in 1937

-- Actor Billy Dee Williams in 1937 (age 85)

-- Drag racing legend Don "The Snake" Prudhomme in 1941 (age 81)

-- Producer/director Barry Levinson in 1942 (age 80)

-- Actor John Ratzenberger in 1947 (age 75)

-- Actor Marilu Henner in 1952 (age 70)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Michael Rooker in 1955 (age 67)

-- Rock singer Black Francis, born Charles Thompson IV in 1965 (age 57)

-- Actor Paul Rudd in 1969 (age 53)

-- Actor Zach Braff in 1975 (age 47)

Advertisement

-- Actor Candace Cameron Bure in 1976 (age 46)

-- Actor Eliza Coupe in 1981 (age 41)

-- Model Hilary Rhoda in 1987 (age 35)

-- Actor Charlie McDermott in 1990 (age 32)

-- Actor Miranda May in 1996 (age 26)

-- Actor Spencer List in 1998 (age 24)

-- Actor Peyton List in 1998 (age 24)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Read More

Movie review: 'Cheaper by the Dozen' spreads too thin

Latest Headlines

New 'Tomb Raider' video game in development on Unreal Engine 5
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
New 'Tomb Raider' video game in development on Unreal Engine 5
April 5 (UPI) -- Crystal Dynamics confirmed Tuesday that a new "Tomb Raider" video game is in development and will be built using Unreal Engine 5.
Bobby Rydell, teenage idol and 'Bye Bye Birdie' star, dies at 79
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
Bobby Rydell, teenage idol and 'Bye Bye Birdie' star, dies at 79
April 5 (UPI) -- Bobby Rydell, a teenage idol from the 1960s known for songs like "Wild One" and his role as Hugo Peabody in the 1963 film "Bye Bye Birdie," has died. He was 79.
'To All the Boys' spinoff 'XO, Kitty' recasts love interest
TV // 7 hours ago
'To All the Boys' spinoff 'XO, Kitty' recasts love interest
April 5 (UPI) -- Netflix announced the start of production on "XO, Kitty" on Tuesday along with casting announcements. A new actor has been cast as Kitty (Anna Cathcart)'s love interest, Dae.
Netflix is a Joke: The Festival adds LGBTQ+ show hosted by Billy Eichner
Entertainment News // 13 hours ago
Netflix is a Joke: The Festival adds LGBTQ+ show hosted by Billy Eichner
April 5 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced a new lineup of shows for its upcoming "Netflix is a Joke: The Festival," which will take over Los Angeles from April 28 to May 28.
'Next Generation' cast joins 'Star Trek: Picard' final season
TV // 13 hours ago
'Next Generation' cast joins 'Star Trek: Picard' final season
April 5 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced Tuesday that "Star Trek: The Next Generation" cast members LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis, Gates McFadden and Brent Spiner will join the 3rd and final season of "Picard."
Ive take a 'Love Dive' in new music video
Music // 13 hours ago
Ive take a 'Love Dive' in new music video
April 5 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Ive released the single album "Love Dive" and a music video for their song of the same name.
Alanis Morissette, Brandi Carlile, Pearl Jam to headline Bourbon & Beyond music festival
Music // 14 hours ago
Alanis Morissette, Brandi Carlile, Pearl Jam to headline Bourbon & Beyond music festival
April 5 (UPI) -- Jack White, Alanis Morissette, Brandi Carlile, Pearl Jam, Chris Stapleton and other artists will perform at Bourbon & Beyond music festival in September.
'RuPaul's Drag Race' sets new spinoff, 'Drag Race Sweden'
TV // 14 hours ago
'RuPaul's Drag Race' sets new spinoff, 'Drag Race Sweden'
April 5 (UPI) -- RuPaul's Drag Race is expanding internationally once again with a new spinoff set in Sweden.
'Outer Range' trailer: Josh Brolin uncovers mystery on ranch
TV // 15 hours ago
'Outer Range' trailer: Josh Brolin uncovers mystery on ranch
April 5 (UPI) -- "Outer Range," a new mystery thriller series starring Josh Brolin and Imogen Poots, is coming to Amazon Prime Video in April.
Tommy Lee Jones, Ben Foster to star in crime drama 'Finestkind'
Movies // 15 hours ago
Tommy Lee Jones, Ben Foster to star in crime drama 'Finestkind'
April 5 (UPI) -- Tommy Lee Jones, Ben Foster and more are set to star in upcoming crime drama "Finestkind," which is coming to Paramount+.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker marry in Las Vegas
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker marry in Las Vegas
'Chicago Med' star Kristen Hager exits NBC series
'Chicago Med' star Kristen Hager exits NBC series
TV review: 'Better Call Saul' final season disquieting, compelling
TV review: 'Better Call Saul' final season disquieting, compelling
Celebrity couples walk red carpet at Grammy Awards
Celebrity couples walk red carpet at Grammy Awards
Reports: Christina Haack secretly marries Joshua Hall
Reports: Christina Haack secretly marries Joshua Hall
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement