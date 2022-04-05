Trending
Entertainment News
April 5, 2022 / 11:59 PM

New 'Tomb Raider' video game in development on Unreal Engine 5

By Connor Grott

April 5 (UPI) -- Crystal Dynamics confirmed Tuesday that a new Tomb Raider video game is in development and will be built using Unreal Engine 5.

Dallas Dickinson, Crystal Dynamics' Tomb Raider franchise general manager, revealed the upcoming game during Epic Games' State of Unreal 2022 event.

Dickinson promised a "high-quality cinematic action-adventure experience," but he showed off no gameplay or images. He noted that the Crystal Dynamics team is looking to "push the envelope of fidelity."

No release date has been set for the upcoming title.

Crystal Dynamics, the team that launched a well-received Tomb Raider reboot trilogy starting in 2013, is the latest developer to shift its next project to Unreal Engine 5.

Other developers that are moving to UE5 include The Coalition and CD Projekt Red, which announced last month that its next The Witcher video game will be created using Unreal Engine 5.

Crystal Dynamics' next Tomb Raider entry will be the first new mainline game in the series since Shadow of the Tomb Raider, which was released in September 2018.

The developer received widespread acclaim for Shadow of the Tomb Raider and the other two titles -- Tomb Raider (2013) and Rise of the Tomb Raider (2015) -- in the reboot trilogy, giving players a fresh look at Lara Croft's origins in a grittier setting.

In recent years, Crystal Dynamics developed Marvel's Avengers and partnered with Microsoft's The Initiative studio to work on the upcoming Perfect Dark reboot.

