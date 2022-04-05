Webby Awards 2022: Drew Barrymore, Stephen Colbert among nominees

1/5

Drew Barrymore is nominated for Interview/Talk Show, General Series (Podcasts) at the 2022 Webby Awards. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- Drew Barrymore, Stephen Colbert and more are among the nominees announced on Tuesday for the 26th annual Webby Awards. The Webby Awards honors the best of the internet through categories that span podcasts, videos, websites, social media, advertising and more. Advertisement

Interview/Talk Show, General Series (Podcasts) nominees include The Drew Barrymore Show, The Late Show Pod Show with Stephen Colbert, The Last Laugh, The Problem with Jon Stewart and The Man Enough Podcast.

Best Influencer, Features (Social) nominees include Patrick Starr, Jay Shetty, Ryan's World, Bella Poarch and Doctor Mike.

Celebrity/Fan, General Social (Social) nominees include Jennifer Garner (Pretend Cooking Show series), The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Selma Blair, Message from Steve and Apple TV+ for Ted Lasso -- Toast Me.

Netflix earned a leading 26 nominations in total followed by Apple and National Geographic with 19.

A full list of nominees can be found on the official Webby Awards website. Winners will be announced on April 26 with an awards show taking place on May 16 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York.

Drew Barrymore turns 47: a look back