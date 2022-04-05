Watch Live
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appeals to U.N. Security Council to help end Russian war
April 5, 2022 / 10:05 AM

Mira Sorvino has wanted 'Romy and Michele' sequel for 'forever'

By Annie Martin
Mira Sorvino (pictured) and Lisa Kudrow discussed their friendship and the possibility of a "Romy and Michele's High School Reunion" sequel on "The Late Late Show with James Corden." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- Mira Sorvino has wanted to make a sequel to Romy and Michele's High School Reunion for "forever."

The 54-year-old actress discussed the possibility of a sequel during an appearance with her Romy and Michele co-star Lisa Kudrow on Monday's episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Sorvino and Kudrow played Romy White and Michele Weinberger in Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, which opened in theaters in April 1997. The film follows Romy (Sorvino) and Michele (Kudrow), two friends who fake success at their 10-year high school reunion.

With Romy and Michele celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, Sorvino and Kudrow reunited at the SAG Awards in March, where they channeled their Romy and Michele characters with blue and pink outfits.

On The Late Late Show, Kudrow confirmed a sequel "could" happen, while Sorvino shared her hopes for a reunion.

"I've been wanting it to happen forever," Sorvino said. "We did the SAG Awards presentation together a couple weeks ago and there was this crazy Internet appreciation for that moment, and we did a little dance backstage and that got even more."

"There seems to be a hunger for Romy and Michele still, which is wonderful," she added. "It might be the most important thing I've ever been a part of. People connect to it."

Sorvino and Kudrow also discussed their friendship and how they still instantly connect after seeing each other infrequently throughout the years.

"I've always felt whenever we get together, it's like no time has passed," Sorvino said. "And then we can talk for, like, an hour and a half."

"Or two or three," Kudrow added.

Sorvino presently stars on the Starz series Shining Vale, while Kudrow has a recurring role on the Netflix series Space Force.

