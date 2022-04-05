Trending
April 5, 2022 / 11:44 AM

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker marry in Las Vegas

By Annie Martin
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker marry in Las Vegas
Kourtney Kardashian (L) and Travis Barker secretly married at a Las Vegas wedding following the Grammy Awards. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are married.

TMZ reported Tuesday that Kardashian, 42, and Barker, 46, secretly married at a Las Vegas wedding early Monday morning following the Grammy Awards.

Kardashian and Barker reportedly arrived at One Love Wedding Chapel around 1:30 a.m. Monday, just hours after Barker performed at the Grammys. The couple had a marriage license and presented it to the chapel owner, who served as a witness.

Sources said the couple had an Elvis impersonator officiate the wedding. The pair didn't allow the venue to take any photos but brought their own photographer and security.

Kardashian and Barker will reportedly hold "several" other wedding celebrations with friends and family.

One Love Wedding Chapel owner Marty Frierson confirmed Kardashian and Barker's marriage to People.

"They came, got married, tossed the bouquet in the driveway, and danced to Elvis," Frierson said. "They showed a lot of love and had a lot of fun."

Kardashian and Barker got close and shared a kiss as they walked the red carpet Sunday at the Grammy Awards.

The couple got engaged in October after being first linked in January 2021.

Kardashian has three children, Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with her ex-partner Scott Disick, while Barker has two kids, Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.

Kardashian will discuss her relationship with Barker in an ABC interview Wednesday and on her family's new Hulu reality series, The Kardashians.

