Watch Live
Senate judiciary committee opens hearing to vote on Supreme Court nomination for Ketanji Brown Jackson
Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
April 4, 2022 / 10:43 AM

Paris Jackson performs on her 24th birthday

By Annie Martin
1/5
Paris Jackson performs on her 24th birthday
Paris Jackson attends the GLAAD Media Awards on Saturday. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- Paris Jackson took to the stage on her 24th birthday.

The singer and actress rang in the occasion by performing with friends at a show Sunday in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Jackson shared a video Monday on Instagram of herself performing with actor and musician Michael O'Grady and musician DIIØRIØ at Harvard & Stone.

"thanks for all the well wishes, tonight was awesome. here's an unrehearsed blink cover," she captioned the post.

Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi shared a photo of Jackson from the show and wished her a happy birthday in the comments.

Advertisement

"Happy Birthday sissaaaa @parisjackson," Waititi wrote.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, Jackson spent time with artist Michael Bradley. Jackson shared a video o Instagram Stories of Bradley smiling and rapping in the backyard, and also posted a photo of two rings that appeared to be gifts.

Paris Jackson shared a photo of two new rings on her birthday. Photo by parisjackson/Instagram Stories

Jackson and Bradley were spotted holding hands on Valentine's Day in February.

Jackson is the daughter of late singer Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe. She released her debut album, Wilted, in 2020, and has appeared as an actress in Star, Scream: Resurrection and American Horror Stories.

Jackson attended the GLAAD Media Awards on Saturday, where she wore a watercolor-inspired dress.

Moments from the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards red carpet

"Pose" star Michaela Jae Rodriguez, recipient of the Stephen F. Kolzak Award, arrives. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Read More

'Eternals,' 'Hacks,' 'Saved by the Bell' score GLAAD Awards Halsey leaves Grammys early days after surgery Celebrity couples walk red carpet at Grammy Awards What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello to perform at iHeartRadio's Wango Tango
Music // 2 minutes ago
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello to perform at iHeartRadio's Wango Tango
April 4 (UPI) -- Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, The Chainsmokers, Becky G, Charlie Puth and other stars will perform at the iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango music festival in June.
Selena Gomez launches Wondermind platform for mental health
Entertainment News // 21 minutes ago
Selena Gomez launches Wondermind platform for mental health
April 4 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez discussed her mental health journey and her new venture Wondermind on "Good Morning America."
TV review: 'Better Call Saul' final season disquieting, compelling
TV // 8 hours ago
TV review: 'Better Call Saul' final season disquieting, compelling
LOS ANGELES, April 4 (UPI) -- The premiere of the final season of "Better Call Saul" drops viewers back into the drama after two years without missing a beat.
'The Witcher': Henry Cavill begins production on Season 3
TV // 50 minutes ago
'The Witcher': Henry Cavill begins production on Season 3
April 4 (UPI) -- "The Witcher" stars Henry Cavill, Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra have resumed filming the Netflix series.
Halsey leaves Grammys early days after surgery
Music // 1 hour ago
Halsey leaves Grammys early days after surgery
April 4 (UPI) -- Halsey left the Grammy Awards early after having surgery days before the awards show.
Celebrity couples walk red carpet at Grammy Awards
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Celebrity couples walk red carpet at Grammy Awards
April 4 (UPI) -- Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen and other couples attended the Grammys.
Cardi B deactivates Twitter account after Grammys argument with fans
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Cardi B deactivates Twitter account after Grammys argument with fans
April 4 (UPI) -- Cardi B has deactivated her Twitter account after the rapper argued with fans about not attending the Grammys on Sunday.
'Ms. Marvel': Kamala Khan gets used to her cosmic powers in new teaser
TV // 3 hours ago
'Ms. Marvel': Kamala Khan gets used to her cosmic powers in new teaser
April 4 (UPI) -- Muslim American teenager Kamala Khan gets used to having superpowers in a new teaser trailer for Marvel Studios' "Ms. Marvel."
WWE 'WrestleMania 38': Roman Reigns becomes a double champion
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
WWE 'WrestleMania 38': Roman Reigns becomes a double champion
April 4 (UPI) -- Roman Reigns cemented himself as the Tribal Chief of WWE when he became the Undisputed WWE and Universal Champion at night two of "WrestleMania 38" on Sunday.
Jane Seymour relishes playing flawed, sassy sleuth in 'Harry Wild'
TV // 7 hours ago
Jane Seymour relishes playing flawed, sassy sleuth in 'Harry Wild'
NEW YORK, April 4 (UPI) -- Jane Seymour says she signed on to play the titular sleuth in the new mystery dramedy series, "Harry Wild," because she had never seen a character quite like her on the small screen.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Will Smith appears to hit Chris Rock at the Oscars, wins Best Actor moments later
Will Smith appears to hit Chris Rock at the Oscars, wins Best Actor moments later
Academy 'condemns' Will Smith's Oscar slap, launches official probe
Academy 'condemns' Will Smith's Oscar slap, launches official probe
Photos: Grammy Awards red carpet
Photos: Grammy Awards red carpet
Ukrainian civilians reportedly kill Russian troops with poisoned buns and alcohol
Ukrainian civilians reportedly kill Russian troops with poisoned buns and alcohol
Nearly 30% of adolescents, teens in U.S. have prediabetes, study finds
Nearly 30% of adolescents, teens in U.S. have prediabetes, study finds
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement