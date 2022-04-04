Famous birthdays for April 5: Hayley Atwell, Lily James

April 5 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.
They include:
|Advertisement
April 5 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries. They include:
April 5 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.
They include:
-- English philosopher Thomas Hobbes in 1588
-- Elihu Yale, namesake of Yale University, in 1649
-- English physician Joseph Lister, who introduced antiseptic surgery, in 1827
-- Educator Booker T. Washington in 1856
-- Physicist Hedwig Kohn in 1887
-- Actor Spencer Tracy in 1900
-- Actor Bette Davis in 1908
-- Actor Gregory Peck in 1916
-- Singer/actor Gale Storm in 1922
-- Filmmaker Roger Corman in 1926 (age 96)
-- Impressionist/actor Frank Gorshin in 1933
-- Former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell in 1937
-- Actor Michael Moriarty in 1941 (age 81)
-- Actor Max Gail in 1943 (age 79)
-- Actor Jane Asher in 1946 (age 76)
-- Astronaut Judith Resnik in 1949
-- Actor Mitch Pileggi in 1952 (age 70)
-- Rapper Christopher Reid in 1964 (age 58)
-- Singer Pharrell Williams in 1973 (age 49)
-- Actor Sterling K. Brown in 1976 (age 46)
-- Actor Hayley Atwell in 1982 (age 40)
-- Actor Lily James in 1989 (age 33)