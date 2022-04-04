Advertisement
April 4, 2022 / 3:00 AM / Updated April 5, 2019 at 11:06 AM

Famous birthdays for April 5: Hayley Atwell, Lily James

By UPI Staff
1/2
Hayley Atwell attends the Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall in London on December 2, 2019. The actor turns 40 on April 5. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- English philosopher Thomas Hobbes in 1588

-- Elihu Yale, namesake of Yale University, in 1649

-- English physician Joseph Lister, who introduced antiseptic surgery, in 1827

-- Educator Booker T. Washington in 1856

-- Physicist Hedwig Kohn in 1887

-- Actor Spencer Tracy in 1900

-- Actor Bette Davis in 1908

-- Actor Gregory Peck in 1916

-- Singer/actor Gale Storm in 1922

-- Filmmaker Roger Corman in 1926 (age 96)

-- Impressionist/actor Frank Gorshin in 1933

-- Former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell in 1937

File Photo by Molly Riley/UPI

-- Actor Michael Moriarty in 1941 (age 81)

-- Actor Max Gail in 1943 (age 79)

-- Actor Jane Asher in 1946 (age 76)

-- Astronaut Judith Resnik in 1949

-- Actor Mitch Pileggi in 1952 (age 70)

-- Rapper Christopher Reid in 1964 (age 58)

-- Singer Pharrell Williams in 1973 (age 49)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
-- Actor Sterling K. Brown in 1976 (age 46)

-- Actor Hayley Atwell in 1982 (age 40)

-- Actor Lily James in 1989 (age 33)

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

