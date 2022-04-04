Advertisement
Entertainment News
April 4, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for April 4: Jill Scott, Clive Davis

By UPI Staff
1/3
Jill Scott arrives for the 94th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on March 27. The singer turns 50 on April 4. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- Social reformer Dorothea Dix in 1802

-- Inventor Linus Yale, developer of the cylinder lock, in 1821

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Tris Speaker in 1888

-- Actor Bea Benaderet in 1906

-- Blues musician Muddy Waters, born McKinley Morganfield, in 1913

-- Author Maya Angelou in 1928

-- Actor Anthony Perkins in 1932

-- Music producer Clive Davis in 1932 (age 90)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Former baseball Commissioner A. Bartlett Giamatti in 1938

-- South African musician Hugh Masekela in 1939

-- Golf Hall of Fame member JoAnne Carner in 1939 (age 83)

-- Author Kitty Kelley in 1942 (age 80)

-- Actor Craig T. Nelson in 1944 (age 78)

-- Actor Christine Lahti in 1950 (age 72)

-- Actor Hugo Weaving in 1960 (age 62)

-- Irish television talk show host Graham Norton in 1963 (age 59)

-- Actor David Cross in 1964 (age 58)

-- Actor Robert Downey Jr. in 1965 (age 57)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Singer Jill Scott in 1972 (age 50)

-- Magician David Blaine in 1973 (age 49)

-- Actor James Roday in 1976 (age 46)

-- Actor Heath Ledger in 1979

-- Actor Natasha Lyonne in 1979 (age 43)

-- Actor Eric Andre in 1983 (age 39)

-- Singer/TV personality Todrick Hall in 1985 (age 37)

-- Singer/actor Jamie Lynn Spears in 1991 (age 31)

-- Singer Austin Mahone in 1996 (age 26)

File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

