Advertisement
Entertainment News
April 3, 2022 / 12:04 PM

'Seinfeld,' 'Toy Story' alum Estelle Harris dead at 93

By Karen Butler
1/4
'Seinfeld,' 'Toy Story' alum Estelle Harris dead at 93
Estelle Harris has died at the age of 93. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- Seinfeld and Toy Story actress Estelle Harris has died of natural causes in Palm Desert, Calif., at the age of 93, her son Glen confirmed.

"It is with the greatest remorse and sadness to announce that Estelle Harris has passed on this evening at 6:25pm," Glen told Deadline Saturday. "Her kindness, passion, sensitivity, humor, empathy and love were practically unrivaled, and she will be terribly missed by all those who knew her."

Advertisement

Estelle Harris' credits include Futurama, The Looney Tunes Show, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, iCarly, ER, Mind of Mencia, Phil of the Future, Dave the Barbarian, Kim Possible, The Proud Family, House of Mouse, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Godzilla: The Series, The Wild Thornberrys, Hercules, Cybill, Living Single, Moesha, The Mask, Night Stand, Star Trek: Voyager, The Tick, Aladdin, Good Advice, Mad About You, Married... with Children and Night Court.

She is best known for voicing the role of Mrs. Potato Head in the Toy Story franchise and playing Estelle Costanza on the iconic 1990s sitcom, Seinfeld.

Jason Alexander, who played George Costanza tweeted: "One of my favorite people has passed -- my tv mama, Estelle Harris. The joy of playing with her and relishing her glorious laughter was a treat. I adore you, Estelle. Love to your family. Serenity now and always. #RIPEstelleHarris."

Advertisement

Notable Deaths of 2022

Tom Parker of "The Wanted" performs during the band's showcase in Tokyo on May 19, 2013. The singer died on March 30 at age 33. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Read More

'Macbeth' performances halted on Broadway as Daniel Craig tests positive for COVID-19 Nico Santos, Zeke Smith get engaged at the GLAAD Awards Stephen Merchant: 'Outlaws' is 'Magnificent Seven' with English weirdos, Christopher Walken 'Dynasty' legend says new doc shows 'off-camera Joan Collins'

Latest Headlines

'Eternals,' 'Hacks,' 'Saved by the Bell' score GLAAD Awards
TV // 52 minutes ago
'Eternals,' 'Hacks,' 'Saved by the Bell' score GLAAD Awards
April 3 (UPI) -- The Jean Smart-Hannah Einbinder comedy, "Hacks," was named Outstanding New TV Series at the GLAAD Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday night.
'Macbeth' performances halted on Broadway as Daniel Craig tests positive for COVID-19
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
'Macbeth' performances halted on Broadway as Daniel Craig tests positive for COVID-19
April 3 (UPI) -- Daniel Craig has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the cancellation of performances of his new Broadway play, "Macbeth."
Nico Santos, Zeke Smith get engaged at the GLAAD Awards
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Nico Santos, Zeke Smith get engaged at the GLAAD Awards
April 3 (UPI) -- "Superstore" alum Nico Santos got engaged to his longtime beau, "Survivor" contestant Zeke Smith, at the GLAAD Awards Saturday night.
Famous birthdays for April 3: Cobie Smulders, Wayne Newton
Entertainment News // 9 hours ago
Famous birthdays for April 3: Cobie Smulders, Wayne Newton
April 3 (UPI) -- Actor Cobie Smulders turns 40 and singer Wayne Newton turns 80, among the famous birthdays for April 3.
Movie review: 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' grinds to a halt
Movies // 13 hours ago
Movie review: 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' grinds to a halt
LOS ANGELES, April 2 (UPI) -- "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" overstuffs its two hour run time with needless subplots and doesn't even let its heroes use their unique powers most of the time.
Tiger King's 'Joe Exotic' divorcing husband to marry man from prison
Entertainment News // 13 hours ago
Tiger King's 'Joe Exotic' divorcing husband to marry man from prison
April 2 (UPI) -- Joseph Maldonado-Passage, the Tiger King star best known by the name "Joe Exotic," is divorcing his husband to marry a man he met while they were both incarcerated.
Mel Gibson tells interviewer Jesse Watters: 'It's never too late to fix stuff'
Movies // 20 hours ago
Mel Gibson tells interviewer Jesse Watters: 'It's never too late to fix stuff'
April 2 (UPI) -- Mel Gibson spoke to Fox News interviewer Jesse Watters about the themes of trauma, redemption and hope that permeate his new film, "Father Stu."
Miley Cyrus tests positive for COVID-19, bows out of charity concert
Entertainment News // 21 hours ago
Miley Cyrus tests positive for COVID-19, bows out of charity concert
April 2 (UPI) -- Pop music star Miley Cyrus announced on Twitter she tested positive for COVID-19 and is canceling her performances and public appearances this week.
Animated 'Lightning Wolves' to debut on Comedy Central April 15
TV // 1 day ago
Animated 'Lightning Wolves' to debut on Comedy Central April 15
April 2 (UPI) -- Comedy Central has announced its new eight-episode animated series, "Lightning Wolves," is scheduled to debut on April 15.
Bill Skarsgard, FKA twigs to star in 'Crow' remake
Movies // 1 day ago
Bill Skarsgard, FKA twigs to star in 'Crow' remake
April 2 (UPI) -- Bill Skarsgard and FKA twigs have signed on to star in a remake of the gothic, supernatural crime drama "The Crow."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mel Gibson tells interviewer Jesse Watters: 'It's never too late to fix stuff'
Mel Gibson tells interviewer Jesse Watters: 'It's never too late to fix stuff'
Movie review: 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' grinds to a halt
Movie review: 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' grinds to a halt
Tiger King's 'Joe Exotic' divorcing husband to marry man from prison
Tiger King's 'Joe Exotic' divorcing husband to marry man from prison
Miley Cyrus tests positive for COVID-19, bows out of charity concert
Miley Cyrus tests positive for COVID-19, bows out of charity concert
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Bridgerton' S2, 'Gilded Age'
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Bridgerton' S2, 'Gilded Age'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement