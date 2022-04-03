Advertisement
April 3, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for April 3: Cobie Smulders, Wayne Newton

By UPI Staff
Famous birthdays for April 3: Cobie Smulders, Wayne Newton
Cobie Smulders arrives for the 47th annual American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 24, 2019. The actor turns 40 on April 3. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- Historian/story writer Washington Irving in 1783

-- Author/naturalist John Burroughs in 1837

-- Actor Leslie Howard in 1893

-- Dancer Sally Rand in 1904

-- Actor Iron Eyes Cody, born Espera Oscar de Corti, in 1904

-- Newspaper columnist Herb Caen in 1916

-- Actor Doris Day in 1922

-- Actor Marlon Brando in 1924

-- Astronaut Virgil "Gus" Grissom in 1926

-- Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl in 1930

-- Anthropologist Jane Goodall in 1934 (age 88)

-- Actor Marsha Mason in 1942 (age 80)

-- Entertainer Wayne Newton in 1942 (age 80)

-- Singer Tony Orlando in 1944 (age 78)

-- Musician Richard Thompson in 1949 (age 73)

-- Actor Alec Baldwin in 1958 (age 64)

-- Actor David Hyde Pierce in 1959 (age 63)

-- Actor/comedian Eddie Murphy in 1961 (age 61)

-- Singer Sebastian Bach in 1968 (age 54)

-- Olympic skier Picabo Street in 1971 (age 51)

-- Actor Jennie Garth in 1972 (age 50)

-- Actor Adam Scott in 1973 (age 49)

-- Actor Cobie Smulders in 1982 (age 40)

-- Dancer/actor Sofia Boutella in 1982 (age 40)

-- Actor/singer Chrissie Fit in 1984 (age 38)

-- Singer Leona Lewis in 1985 (age 37)

-- Actor Amanda Bynes in 1986 (age 36)

-- Actor Rachel Bloom in 1987 (age 35)

-- Rapper Young M.A, born Katorah Marrero, in 1992 (age 30)

-- Actor/model Paris Jackson in 1998 (age 24)

-- Actor Elsie Fisher in 2003 (age 19)

