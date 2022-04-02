Trending
April 2, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for April 2: Emmylou Harris, Clark Gregg

By UPI Staff
1/3
Emmylou Harris arrives on the red carpet at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York City on January 28, 2018. The singer turns 75 on April 2. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

April 2 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- Charlemagne, founder of the Holy Roman Empire, in 742

-- Italian adventurer Giacomo Casanova in 1725

-- Danish storyteller Hans Christian Andersen in 1805

-- French novelist Emile Zola in 1840

-- Automaker Walter Chrysler in 1875

-- Surrealist artist Max Ernst in 1891

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Luke Appling in 1907

American greats Joe DiMaggio (R) and Luke Appling (L) joke with umpire Jim Honochick July 1, 1985, prior to the start of the Cracker Jack Old Timers baseball Classic, in Washington, D.C. Appling was born on this day in 1907. UPI File Photo

-- Actor Buddy Ebsen in 1908

-- Actor Alec Guinness in 1914

-- Australian auto racer Jack Brabham in 1926

-- Singer/songwriter Marvin Gaye in 1939

-- Radio personality Dr. Demento, born Barret Hansen, in 1941 (age 81)

-- Singer/songwriter Leon Russell in 1942

-- Actor Linda Hunt in 1945 (age 77)

-- Literary/cultural critic Camille Paglia in 1947 (age 75)

-- Country singer Emmylou Harris in 1947 (age 75)

-- Actor Pamela Reed in 1949 (age 73)

-- Actor Christopher Meloni in 1961 (age 61)

-- Actor Clark Gregg in 1962 (age 60)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Adam Rodriguez in 1975 (age 47)

-- Actor Pedro Pascal in 1975 (age 47)

-- Actor Michael Fassbender in 1977 (age 45)

-- Actor Bethany Joy Lenz in 1981 (age 41)

-- Actor Jesse Plemons in 1988 (age 34)

-- Rapper Quavo Marshall in 1991 (age 31)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

