Entertainment News
April 1, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for April 1: Mackenzie Davis, Hillary Scott

By UPI Staff
1/3
Mackenzie Davis attends the premiere of "Terminator: Dark Fate" in Tokyo on November 6, 2019. The actor turns 35 on April 1. File Photo by Mori Keizo/UPI | License Photo

April 1 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- German military theorist Prince Otto von Bismarck in 1815

-- Italian pianist/composer Ferruccio Busoni in 1866

-- Russian composer Sergei Rachmaninoff in 1873

-- Actor Lon Chaney Sr. in 1883

-- Scientist Jean Macnamara in 1899

-- Librarian Augusta Baker in 1911

-- Actor Toshiro Mifune in 1920

-- Author Anne McCaffrey in 1926

-- Actor/singer Jane Powell in 1929

File Photo by Bill Hormell/UPI

-- Author Milan Kundera in 1929 (age 93)

-- Actor/singer Debbie Reynolds in 1932

-- Actor Ali MacGraw in 1939 (age 83)

-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Wangari Maathai in 1940

-- Supreme Court Associate Justice Samuel Alito Jr. in 1950 (age 72)

-- Actor Annette O'Toole in 1952 (age 70)

-- Singer Susan Boyle in 1961 (age 61)

-- Political commentator Rachel Maddow in 1973 (age 49)

-- Reality television personality Jon Gosselin in 1977 (age 45)

-- Actor Matt Lanter in 1983 (age 39)

-- Country singer Hillary Scott in 1986 (age 36)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Mackenzie Davis in 1987 (age 35)

-- Actor Asa Butterfield in 1997 (age 25)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

'90210' actor Matt Lanter undergoes emergency surgery

