Famous birthdays for April 1: Mackenzie Davis, Hillary Scott

April 1 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries. They include:
-- German military theorist Prince Otto von Bismarck in 1815
-- Italian pianist/composer Ferruccio Busoni in 1866
-- Russian composer Sergei Rachmaninoff in 1873
-- Actor Lon Chaney Sr. in 1883
-- Scientist Jean Macnamara in 1899
-- Librarian Augusta Baker in 1911
-- Actor Toshiro Mifune in 1920
-- Author Anne McCaffrey in 1926
-- Actor/singer Jane Powell in 1929
-- Author Milan Kundera in 1929 (age 93)
-- Actor/singer Debbie Reynolds in 1932
-- Actor Ali MacGraw in 1939 (age 83)
-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Wangari Maathai in 1940
-- Supreme Court Associate Justice Samuel Alito Jr. in 1950 (age 72)
-- Actor Annette O'Toole in 1952 (age 70)
-- Singer Susan Boyle in 1961 (age 61)
-- Political commentator Rachel Maddow in 1973 (age 49)
-- Reality television personality Jon Gosselin in 1977 (age 45)
-- Actor Matt Lanter in 1983 (age 39)
-- Country singer Hillary Scott in 1986 (age 36)
-- Actor Mackenzie Davis in 1987 (age 35)
-- Actor Asa Butterfield in 1997 (age 25)