March 31, 2022 / 9:33 PM

E3 2022 completely canceled, will return in 2023

By Connor Grott
In early January, the Entertainment Software Association canceled plans to hold an in-person E3 event this year, citing concerns around the Omicron variant of COVID-19. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 31 (UPI) -- The Entertainment Software Association has scrapped plans for another digital edition of its Electronic Entertainment Expo convention, the world's largest video game conference widely known as E3.

The ESA, which runs the popular show, confirmed the decision in a statement released Thursday, saying E3 will return "with a reinvigorated showcase" in 2023.

In early January, the ESA canceled plans to hold an in-person E3 event this year, citing concerns around the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The video game showcase is traditionally staged in early June.

"We will devote all our energy and resources to delivering a revitalized physical and digital E3 experience next summer," the ESA wrote in its statement. "Whether enjoyed from the show floor or your favorite devices, the 2023 showcase will bring the community, media, and industry back together in an all-new format and interactive experience."

The decision is a surprising turn after the 2021 version of the conference -- conducted digitally via live-streamed presentations from publishers -- opened with a declaration that E3 would return to its standard in-person format at the Los Angeles Convention Center in 2022.

Instead of staging another virtual show this year, the ESA wanted to "focus [its] resources and use this time to shape our plans and deliver an all-new experience that delights fans, who have the highest expectations for the premier event in video games."

E3 has served as the main event in the video game industry's yearly chain of conferences and showcases, bringing together developers and publishers from around the globe. The event reveals major announcements around upcoming games and allows fans and media to get early hands-on access with unreleased titles.

In recent years, however, E3's reputation has experienced a decline. Notably, Sony Interactive Entertainment opted out of attending the event in 2019 and hasn't returned since, instead holding its own virtual presentations for its PlayStation products.

The 2020 expo was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic, and E3's virtual expo in 2021 featured far fewer significant announcements than in previous iterations of the showcase.

