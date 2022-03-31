Kid Cudi, Jack Harlow to perform at Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

1/3

Kid Cudi will take the stage at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in April. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 31 (UPI) -- Kid Cudi and Jack Harlow will perform at the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. Kid Cudi, 38, and Harlow, 24, will take the stage at the awards show in April. Advertisement

The Kids' Choice Awards will take place April 9 at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif., and air live at 7:30 p.m. EDT on Nickelodeon.

Kid Cudi will perform a medley of his new single "Stars in the Sky" and his hit song "Pursuit of Happiness."

"I can't believe my late 30-something butt gets to party at the Kids' Choice Awards! I grew up loving Nickelodeon and it's been a dream of mine to get slimed," the singer and rapper said in a statement.

Harlow is nominated for Favorite Breakout Artist at the ceremony.

"I grew up on Nickelodeon so to be nominated AND perform at the Kids' Choice Awards is crazy. Here's to hoping I get slimed!" the rapper said.

iCarly actress Miranda Cosgrove and football star Rob Gronkowski will host the show. Taylor Swift and Adele lead the field of nominees with four nominations each, including for Favorite Female Artist.

Harlow and Cudi are also nominated at the Grammy Awards, where they will compete for Album of the Year.