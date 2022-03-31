Trending
Entertainment News
March 31, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for March 31: Rhea Perlman, Al Gore

By UPI Staff
1/2
Rhea Perlman speaks at a star unveiling ceremony at the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on May 1, 2019. The actor turns 74 on March 31. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 31 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- Pope Pius IV in 1499

-- French philosopher Rene Descartes in 1596

-- Pope Benedict XIV in 1675

-- German composer Johann Sebastian Bach in 1685

-- Austrian composer Franz Joseph Haydn in 1732

-- Poet Edward FitzGerald in 1809

-- Boxer Jack Johnson, the first African American to hold the heavyweight title, in 1878

-- Educator/writer Muriel Hazel Wright in 1889

-- Actor/singer Richard Kiley in 1922

-- United Farm Workers President Cesar Chavez in 1927

-- Actor William Daniels in 1927 (age 95)

File Photo by Russ Einhorn/UPI

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Gordie Howe in 1928

-- Fashion designer Liz Claiborne in 1929

-- Author John Jakes in 1932 (age 90)

-- Actor Shirley Jones in 1934 (age 88)

-- Actor Richard Chamberlain in 1934 (age 88)

-- Trumpeter/bandleader/music entrepreneur Herb Alpert in 1935 (age 87)

-- Political commentator Michael Savage in 1942 (age 80)

-- Actor Christopher Walken in 1943 (age 79)

-- Actor Gabe Kaplan in 1945 (age 77)

-- Actor Rhea Perlman in 1948 (age 74)

-- Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore in 1948 (age 74)

File Photo by Matthew Healey/ UPI

-- Actor/former football player Ed Marinaro in 1950 (age 72)

-- Guitarist Angus Young in 1955 (age 67)

-- Actor Ewan McGregor in 1971 (age 51)

-- Actor Kate Micucci in 1980 (age 42)

-- Rocker Jack Antonoff in 1984 (age 38)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

