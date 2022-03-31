Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 31, 2022 / 11:28 AM

Caitlyn Jenner joins Fox News as a contributor

By Annie Martin
1/5
Caitlyn Jenner joins Fox News as a contributor
Caitlyn Jenner will serve as a contributor for Fox News and make her debut Thursday on "Hannity." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 31 (UPI) -- Caitlyn Jenner has joined Fox News as a network contributor.

The 72-year-old television personality and Olympic gold medalist has signed with Fox News Media, CEO Suzanne Scott announced in a press release Thursday.

Advertisement

Jenner will offer commentary and analysis across Fox News Channel programming and various Fox News Media platforms. She will make her debut on Thursday's episode of Hannity.

"Caitlyn's story is an inspiration to us all. She is a trailblazer in the LGBTQ+ community and her illustrious career spans a variety of fields that will be a tremendous asset for our audience," Scott said.

"I am humbled by this unique opportunity to speak directly to Fox News Media's millions of viewers about a range of issues that are important to the American people," Jenner added.

Jenner is a retired athlete who won the gold medal in the decathlon at the 1976 Montreal Summer Olympics. She went on to star with her family on the E! reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians during her marriage to Kris Jenner.

Jenner came out as a transgender woman in 2015.

Read More

Kim Kardashian says 'work' comments were 'taken out of context' Miranda Lambert to release new song 'Actin' Up' ahead of Las Vegas residency Spring reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian to discuss relationships in ABC special
Entertainment News // 41 minutes ago
Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian to discuss relationships in ABC special
March 31 (UPI) -- Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian will discuss Pete Davidson and Tristan Thompson in a new interview with Robin Roberts.
Norman Reedus wraps filming on 'The Walking Dead': 'What a ride it was'
TV // 5 hours ago
Norman Reedus wraps filming on 'The Walking Dead': 'What a ride it was'
March 31 (UPI) -- Norman Reedus and director Greg Nicotero marked the end of filming the 11th and final season of the AMC series "The Walking Dead."
'Choose Love' interactive romantic comedy coming to Netflix
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Choose Love' interactive romantic comedy coming to Netflix
March 31 (UPI) -- "Austin & Ally" actress Laura Marano will star in "Choose Love," an interactive romantic comedy film in the works at Netflix.
'Strictly Come Dancing': BBC announces pros for Season 20
TV // 2 hours ago
'Strictly Come Dancing': BBC announces pros for Season 20
March 31 (UPI) -- Cameron Lombard will join Dianne Buswell, Katya Jones, Kai Widdrington and other returning pros on the BBC dance competition series "Strictly Come Dancing."
Miranda Lambert to release new song 'Actin' Up' ahead of Las Vegas residency
Music // 3 hours ago
Miranda Lambert to release new song 'Actin' Up' ahead of Las Vegas residency
March 31 (UPI) -- Miranda Lambert will release "Actin' Up," a new song from her album "Palomino," prior to her "Velvet Residency" show in Las Vegas.
Shawn Mendes struggles to let go in new song 'When You're Gone'
Music // 3 hours ago
Shawn Mendes struggles to let go in new song 'When You're Gone'
March 31 (UPI) -- Shawn Mendes released a single and music video for "When You're Gone," his first song of 2022.
John Legend, Silk Sonic, Carrie Underwood to perform at the Grammys
Music // 5 hours ago
John Legend, Silk Sonic, Carrie Underwood to perform at the Grammys
March 31 (UPI) -- J Balvin with Maria Becerra, John Legend, Silk Sonic and Carrie Underwood have joined the lineup of performers for Sunday's Grammy Awards ceremony in Las Vegas.
New 'Spy Kids' movie in the works at Netflix
Movies // 5 hours ago
New 'Spy Kids' movie in the works at Netflix
March 31 (UPI) -- Netflix announced that "Spy Kids" creator Robert Rodriguez has signed on to write, direct and produce a new installment in the action franchise that began in 2001.
Model Christie Brinkley eliminated from 'Masked Singer'
TV // 6 hours ago
Model Christie Brinkley eliminated from 'Masked Singer'
March 31 (UPI) -- Supermodel Christie Brinkley was the latest celebrity eliminated from the Fox series, "The Masked Singer," on Wednesday.
Famous birthdays for March 31: Rhea Perlman, Al Gore
Entertainment News // 9 hours ago
Famous birthdays for March 31: Rhea Perlman, Al Gore
March 31 (UPI) -- Actor Rhea Perlman turns 74 and former Vice President Al Gore turns 74, among the famous birthdays for March 31.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Academy: Will Smith refused to leave Oscars after slapping Chris Rock
Academy: Will Smith refused to leave Oscars after slapping Chris Rock
Chris Rock 'still processing' Will Smith slap, performs standup in Boston
Chris Rock 'still processing' Will Smith slap, performs standup in Boston
Bruce Willis to step away from acting after aphasia diagnosis
Bruce Willis to step away from acting after aphasia diagnosis
The Wanted singer Tom Parker dies of brain cancer at 33
The Wanted singer Tom Parker dies of brain cancer at 33
Sandra Bullock takes 'The Colbert Questionert' on 'The Late Show'
Sandra Bullock takes 'The Colbert Questionert' on 'The Late Show'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement