March 30, 2022 / 9:23 AM

'Harry Potter's Scarlett Byrne gives birth to twins with Cooper Hefner

By Annie Martin

March 30 (UPI) -- Harry Potter actress Scarlett Byrne is a mom of three.

Byrne, 31, welcomed twins, daughters Marigold Adele and Blossom Pearl, with her husband, Cooper Hefner, over the weekend.

Byrne shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside photos of herself and Hefner with their baby girls.

"My heart grew twice as much this weekend as Cooper and I welcomed our daughters, Marigold Adele Hefner and Blossom Pearl Hefner into the world. Our home is full of love with our three daughters and we couldn't be happier," she captioned the post.

Hefner said in a post on his own account that he and Byrne were "overjoyed" to announce the birth of their twins.

"Today, we are settling back in at home. How blessed are we to be gifted with their life. how lucky we are to be given this love," he said.

Byrne and Hefner also have a 19-month-old daughter, Betsy Rose. The couple announced on Thanksgiving in November that they were expecting twins.

"Thankful for our growing family. Cooper and I are very excited to share that we will be welcoming twins at the beginning of 2022. Wishing you all a Happy Thanksgiving," Byrne said on Instagram.

Byrne and Hefner, the son of late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner and model Kimberley Conrad, married in November 2019.

Byrne played Pansy Parkinson in the Harry Potter films and has since portrayed Nora on The Vampire Diaries and Bronwyn on Runaways.

