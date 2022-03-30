Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 30, 2022 / 10:54 AM

Sandra Bullock takes 'The Colbert Questionert' on 'The Late Show'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Sandra Bullock takes 'The Colbert Questionert' on 'The Late Show'
Sandra Bullock answered questions during "The Colbert Questionert" on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 30 (UPI) -- Sandra Bullock answered questions during "The Colbert Questionert" on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The 57-year-old actress took the questionnaire during Tuesday's episode of the CBS late-night show.

Advertisement

Host Stephen Colbert asked Bullock several questions in an attempt to get to know her better, including asking her to name the "best sandwich."

"BLT," Bullock answered. "American classic."

Bullock said she prefers just "one layer" of tomato in her sandwich.

"I don't like it stacked, because it's a consistency thing," she explained. "I'd rather have more 'B' and 'L.' The 'T' is just for the tang."

Bullock named "spiders" as the "scariest animal" and said she prefers oranges over apples.

"I cut a lot of oranges for the babies at home, so I'd say oranges," she said, referencing her children, son Louis, 12, and daughter Laila, 10.

Bullock then confirmed she's asked a celebrity for their autograph -- Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe.

"For my sister, and for the kids. It was my sister's birthday and she's a huge Harry Potter fan, so I got her an autograph," she said.

When asked to describe the rest of her life in five words, Bullock answered, "Just like it is now."

Advertisement

Actress Jennifer Lawrence and actor Keanu Reeves, who starred with Bullock in the 1994 film Speed, are among the other celebrities who have taken The Colbert Questionert.

Bullock most recently starred with Radcliffe and Channing Tatum in the action-adventure film The Lost City. She shared bloopers from the film on The Late Show last week.

Bullock will next star with Brad Pitt in the action-comedy film Bullet Train.

Read More

Sandra Bullock shares 'The Lost City' bloopers on 'The Late Show' 'Bullet Train' trailer: Brad Pitt plays assassin on a mission Spring reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'House of the Dragon' coming to HBO in August
TV // 3 minutes ago
'House of the Dragon' coming to HBO in August
March 30 (UPI) -- HBO shared a premiere date and photos for the "Game of Thrones" prequel series "House of the Dragon."
'The Sea Beast' teaser introduces animated adventure film
Movies // 30 minutes ago
'The Sea Beast' teaser introduces animated adventure film
March 30 (UPI) -- "The Sea Beast," a new film from "Moana" co-director Chris Williams and starring Karl Urban, is coming to Netflix in July.
'Elite' trailer teases 'excess,' 'rebellion' in Season 5
TV // 57 minutes ago
'Elite' trailer teases 'excess,' 'rebellion' in Season 5
March 30 (UPI) -- "Elite," a Spanish teen drama starring Itzan Escamilla, Omar Ayuso and Claudia Salas, will return for a fifth season on Netflix.
'Pretty Heart' singer Parker McCollum marries at Texas wedding
Music // 2 hours ago
'Pretty Heart' singer Parker McCollum marries at Texas wedding
March 30 (UPI) -- Country music singer Parker McCollum married Hallie Ray Light at a wedding outside Houston, Texas.
'Cheetah Girls' actress Kiely Williams gives birth to second child
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
'Cheetah Girls' actress Kiely Williams gives birth to second child
March 30 (UPI) -- Kiely Williams, who played Aqua Walker in "The Cheetah Girls," welcomed her second child, daughter Archer.
'Harry Potter's Scarlett Byrne gives birth to twins with Cooper Hefner
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
'Harry Potter's Scarlett Byrne gives birth to twins with Cooper Hefner
March 30 (UPI) -- Scarlett Byrne, who played Pansy Parkinson in the "Harry Potter" films, welcomed twin daughters, Marigold and Blossom, with her husband, Cooper Hefner.
Season 3 of 'Skinwalker Ranch' to debut on History May 3
TV // 2 hours ago
Season 3 of 'Skinwalker Ranch' to debut on History May 3
March 30 (UPI) -- Season 3 of History Channel's docu-series, "The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch," is set to debut on May 3.
Elliot Page's 'Umbrella Academy' character will come out as transgender
TV // 4 hours ago
Elliot Page's 'Umbrella Academy' character will come out as transgender
March 30 (UPI) -- Elliot Page's character Vanya Hargreeves will come out as transgender in Season 3 of Netflix's superhero series, "The Umbrella Academy."
HBO Max working on 'IT' prequel series
TV // 3 hours ago
HBO Max working on 'IT' prequel series
March 30 (UPI) -- HBO Max is working on a prequel series to the "IT" horror franchise.
Joel Edgerton to star in 'Dark Matter' for Apple TV+
TV // 4 hours ago
Joel Edgerton to star in 'Dark Matter' for Apple TV+
March 30 (UPI) -- Joel Edgerton has signed on to star in the Apple TV+ adaptation of Blake Crouch's sci-fi novel, "Dark Matter."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Late-night hosts react to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at Oscars
Late-night hosts react to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at Oscars
Alec Baldwin, wife Hilaria expecting seventh child
Alec Baldwin, wife Hilaria expecting seventh child
Jada Pinkett Smith shares first message after Will Smith-Chris Rock slap incident
Jada Pinkett Smith shares first message after Will Smith-Chris Rock slap incident
'Bringing Up Bates' star Carlin Bates gives birth to baby boy
'Bringing Up Bates' star Carlin Bates gives birth to baby boy
Gillian Anderson signs first-look deal with Netflix
Gillian Anderson signs first-look deal with Netflix
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement