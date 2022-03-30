'Cheetah Girls' actress Kiely Williams gives birth to second child

Kiely Williams (L), pictured with Adrienne Bailon (C) and Sabrina Bryan, recently welcomed her second child, daughter Archer. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Williams shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside a photo of her baby girl.

"Archer," she captioned the post.

Williams' Cheetah Girls co-star Sabrina Bryan and Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Shamari DeVoe were among those to congratulate Williams in the comments.

"There she is!! Gorgeous little Archer!!! Love you so much baby girl!" Bryan wrote.

"Congratulations!" DeVoe said.

Williams did not announce her pregnancy and had been absent from social media since August.

The actress married Cox in December 2016 and welcomed their first child, daughter Rowan, in March 2018.

Williams played Aquanette "Aqua" Walker in The Cheetah Girls movies, which aired on the Disney Channel. She is also a singer who performed with the girl group 3LW.