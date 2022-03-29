PlayStation Plus to be revamped in June, will offer three subscription tiers

All-new PlayStation Plus launches in June with three flexible membership options. First details: https://t.co/2KXcEp7XWs pic.twitter.com/jAU9Do3CfE— PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 29, 2022

March 29 (UPI) -- Sony's PlayStation announced on Tuesday a revamp of its PlayStation Plus service that will offer three different subscription tiers starting in June.

The change will see PlayStation Plus merge with Sony's PlayStation Now Service, which offers a collection of old and new games that be downloaded or streamed.

PlayStation Plus is a paid membership for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 that allows users to play games online with friends, get free games every month and receive discounts through the PlayStation Store.

The new tiers include PlayStation Plus Essential, which offers the same benefits that PlayStation Plus offers now at the same price. PlayStation Plus Essential will cost $9.99 a month or $59.99 a year.

PlayStation Plus Extra, which will cost $14.99 a month or $99.99 a year, will add a catalog of up to 400 of the most enjoyed PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games.

PlayStation Plus Premium will then add an additional 340 games that include titles from the PlayStation 3 through streaming and a catalog of classic titles from the original PlayStation, PlayStation 2 and PlayStation Portable. This tier will cost $17.99 a month or $119.99 a year.

Sony said games such as Death Stranding, God of War, Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Mortal Kombat 11 and Returnal will be coming to the Extra and Premium tiers at launch.

PlayStation Now will no longer be available once the new tiers of PlayStation Plus launch. PlayStation Now subscribers will be migrated over to PlayStation Plus Premium at the same price.