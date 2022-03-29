Trending
March 29, 2022 / 8:06 PM

Jada Pinkett Smith shares first message after Will Smith-Chris Rock slap incident

By Connor Grott
Jada Pinkett Smith shares first message after Will Smith-Chris Rock slap incident
Jada Pinkett Smith arrives for the 94th annual Academy Awards on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- Jada Pinkett Smith shared a public message Tuesday for the first time since her husband, Will Smith, slapped comedian Chris Rock during the Oscars on Sunday night.

"This is a season for healing and I'm here for it," the 50-year-old actress posted on Instagram.

Jada Pinkett Smith's cryptic post on social media came two days after Will Smith confronted Rock during the Academy Awards show after the comedian made a joke about his wife's shaved head.

The incident occurred when Rock took the stage to present at the awards show. While presenting, Rock quipped, "Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see it," referencing her shaved head.

Moments later, Will Smith left his seat and approached Rock onstage, slapping him with an open hand.

Jada Pinkett Smith has been vocal about her struggles with alopecia, an incurable autoimmune disorder that causes bald spots and hair loss. After hitting Rock, Will Smith returned to his seat and yelled, "Keep my wife's name out of your [expletive] mouth."

Rock, who declined to press charges Sunday night, has yet to publicly address the altercation. The Academy condemned Smith's actions and launched an official probe into the incident.

On Monday, Smith -- who accepted his first Oscar for Best Actor shortly after the incident -- publicly apologized to Rock for striking him in the face.

"I was out of line and I was wrong," he wrote on Instagram. "I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

Winners of 2022 Oscars

Jessica Chastain, winner of Best Actress for "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," appears backstage with her Oscar. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

