Breaking News
Russia agrees to "reduce military activity" in Ukraine, suggests Putin-Zelensky meeting in new round of peace talks
Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 29, 2022 / 9:55 AM

Late-night hosts react to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at Oscars

By Annie Martin
1/5
Late-night hosts react to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at Oscars
Jimmy Kimmel weighed in on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- Late-night hosts are weighing in on the "shocking" moment when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! host Jimmy Kimmel, Late Show host Stephen Colbert, Late Night host Seth Meyers and The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon reacted to the incident on their shows Monday.

Advertisement

Rock was presenting an award during the Academy Awards ceremony Sunday when he made a joke about Smith's wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith, and her close-cropped hair. Pinkett Smith shared her struggle with alopecia, which causes hair loss, in December.

Smith responded to the joke by striding up on stage and slapping Rock in the face. The actor then returned to his seat and yelled to Rock, "Keep my wife's name out of your [expletive] mouth!"

Kimmel, who hosted the Oscars in 2017 and 2018, said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that he initially thought the moment was staged.

Advertisement

"I was watching like most people, and I said to my wife, 'They did a really good job with that punch -- it looked so real,'" Kimmel recalled. "And about three seconds later, we realized it was because it was real."

Kimmel called the incident "so shocking" and compared the moment to a boxing match.

"The only thing I can really compare it to is when Mike Tyson bit [Evander] Holyfield's ears," he said.

Kimmel also jokingly called the moment "the old Hitch slap," referencing Smith's film Hitch.

On The Late Show, Colbert poked fun at Smith by saying the slap wasn't the worst thing the actor has ever done.

"That is the worst thing Will Smith has ever done... Wait, forgot about Wild Wild West. I'm kidding, the worst thing he's ever done is Gemini Man," Colbert said.

On Late Night, Meyers called upon writer and The Amber Ruffin Show host Amber Ruffin to comment on the slap.

"I know why they don't have a category for best horror movie, because the best horror movie is the Oscars," Ruffin said.

Advertisement

Ruffin said that she, like many, took to social media after the incident.

"I scrolled Twitter and I read jokes and thinking pieces and opinions about it and while I felt I had seen something horrible and private that made me feel great shame, I found out everyone in America felt the same way I did. And that my friends is the magic of the Oscars!" she said.

Fallon opened The Tonight Show by celebrating his in-house band leader Questlove winning an Oscar for Best Documentary for Summer of Soul moments after Smith slapped Rock. He then addressed the slapping incident.

"Seriously, you know it was a strange awards show when it ends with a statement from the LAPD," Fallon said.

Questlove also addressed the moment, saying he was meditating before he won the award and was initially unaware of the confrontation between Smith and Rock.

Smith apologized to Rock in a statement Monday on Instagram.

2022 Oscars: couples on the red carpet

Oscar host Wanda Sykes and wife, Alex Sykes, arrive. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Questlove says he was meditating before Oscar win on 'Tonight Show' Will Smith publicly apologizes for slapping Chris Rock at Oscars Academy 'condemns' Will Smith's Oscar slap, launches official probe What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Bringing Up Bates' star Carlin Bates gives birth to baby boy
Entertainment News // 58 minutes ago
'Bringing Up Bates' star Carlin Bates gives birth to baby boy
March 29 (UPI) -- "Bringing Up Bates" star Carlin Bates welcomed her second child, a son, with her husband, Evan Stewart.
Questlove says he was meditating before Oscar win on 'Tonight Show'
TV // 2 hours ago
Questlove says he was meditating before Oscar win on 'Tonight Show'
March 29 (UPI) -- Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson said that he was unaware that Will Smith had slapped Chris Rock before he won his Oscar for Best Documentary Feature while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
Anthony Anderson's wife Alvina Stewart files for divorce
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Anthony Anderson's wife Alvina Stewart files for divorce
March 29 (UPI) -- Anthony Anderson's wife Alvina Stewart has filed for divorce from the actor after 22 years of marriage.
'Dynasty' legend says new doc shows 'off-camera Joan Collins'
Movies // 7 hours ago
'Dynasty' legend says new doc shows 'off-camera Joan Collins'
NEW YORK, March 29 (UPI) -- The subject of the new documentary, "This is Joan Collins," says that opening up to filmmakers Clare Beavan and Karen Steyn about her remarkable life and career was something of a leap of faith.
Famous birthdays for March 29: Lucy Lawless, Brendan Gleeson
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for March 29: Lucy Lawless, Brendan Gleeson
March 29 (UPI) -- Actor Lucy Lawless turns 54 and actor turns Brendan Gleeson turns 67, among the famous birthdays for March 29.
Will Smith publicly apologizes for slapping Chris Rock at Oscars
Entertainment News // 13 hours ago
Will Smith publicly apologizes for slapping Chris Rock at Oscars
March 28 (UPI) -- Will Smith publicly apologized to Chris Rock after their onstage altercation Sunday night at the 2022 Oscars.
'Cheer' star Morgan Simianer engaged to boyfriend Stone Burleson
TV // 15 hours ago
'Cheer' star Morgan Simianer engaged to boyfriend Stone Burleson
March 28 (UPI) -- Morgan Simianer, the star of Netflix's hit documentary series "Cheer," announced Monday on social media that she is engaged to her boyfriend, Stone Burleson.
Academy 'condemns' Will Smith's Oscar slap, launches official probe
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Academy 'condemns' Will Smith's Oscar slap, launches official probe
March 28 (UPI) -- The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Monday issued a condemnation of an onstage incident in which actor Will Smith slapped host Chris Rock at the Oscars ceremony.
Elle Fanning: 'Plainville' sheds light on 'false sense of intimacy'
TV // 18 hours ago
Elle Fanning: 'Plainville' sheds light on 'false sense of intimacy'
LOS ANGELES, March 28 (UPI) -- Elle Fanning and Chloe Sevigny discuss the Hulu drama "The Girl From Plainville," based on the real case of Michelle Carter's involvement in the suicide of Conrad Roy.
Taylor Swift to receive honorary degree from New York University
Entertainment News // 21 hours ago
Taylor Swift to receive honorary degree from New York University
March 28 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift will receive an honorary degree from NYU and speak at the school's 2022 commencement ceremony.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Will Smith publicly apologizes for slapping Chris Rock at Oscars
Will Smith publicly apologizes for slapping Chris Rock at Oscars
Will Smith appears to hit Chris Rock at the Oscars, wins Best Actor moments later
Will Smith appears to hit Chris Rock at the Oscars, wins Best Actor moments later
Academy 'condemns' Will Smith's Oscar slap, launches official probe
Academy 'condemns' Will Smith's Oscar slap, launches official probe
Anthony Anderson's wife Alvina Stewart files for divorce
Anthony Anderson's wife Alvina Stewart files for divorce
Sophie Turner attends Oscars party amid pregnancy
Sophie Turner attends Oscars party amid pregnancy
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement