Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 29, 2022 / 11:54 AM

Gillian Anderson signs first-look deal with Netflix

By Annie Martin
1/5
Gillian Anderson signs first-look deal with Netflix
Gillian Anderson will produce new TV series for Netflix. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- Actress and producer Gillian Anderson has signed a first-look deal with Netflix.

Anderson, 53, will produce new TV series for Netflix through her production company, Fiddlehead Productions.

Advertisement

Variety said the deal has an initial term of two years.

Netflix confirmed the news on Twitter.

"The endlessly brilliant Gillian Anderson has signed a first-look deal with Netflix, through which she will produce new TV shows!" the post reads.

Anderson played Margaret Thatcher in Season 4 of the Netflix series The Crown. She also plays Dr. Jean Milburn on the Netflix series Sex Education, which was renewed for a fourth season in September.

"Netflix have been an inspiring and supportive home for much of my recent acting work so I am excited to partner with them for the television projects I am currently developing," Anderson said in a statement. "We have a shared passion for progressive, compelling and engaging stories and I'm thrilled to announce our collaboration."

Anderson will also play former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt in the upcoming Showtime series The First Lady.

Read More

Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni recall 'Law & Order: SVU' audition Late-night hosts react to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at Oscars 'Top Gun: Maverick' trailer: Tom Cruise returns to the cockpit What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Brad Paisley to launch world tour in May
Music // 15 minutes ago
Brad Paisley to launch world tour in May
March 29 (UPI) -- "Freedom Was a Highway" singer Brad Paisley will perform across North America during a new world tour.
PlayStation Plus to be revamped in June, will offer three subscription tiers
Entertainment News // 23 minutes ago
PlayStation Plus to be revamped in June, will offer three subscription tiers
March 29 (UPI) -- Sony's PlayStation announced on Tuesday a revamp of its PlayStation Plus service that will offer three different subscription tiers starting in June.
Sex Pistols series 'Pistol' coming to Hulu in May
TV // 52 minutes ago
Sex Pistols series 'Pistol' coming to Hulu in May
March 29 (UPI) -- "Pistol," an FX series about Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones directed by Danny Boyle, will premiere on Hulu in May.
'Ice Age: Scrat Tales' trailer introduces Baby Scrat
TV // 1 hour ago
'Ice Age: Scrat Tales' trailer introduces Baby Scrat
March 29 (UPI) -- "Ice Age: Scrat Tales," a series of animated shorts featuring the "Ice Age" character Scrat, is coming to Disney+.
'Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' sequel delayed to spring 2023
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
'Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' sequel delayed to spring 2023
March 29 (UPI) -- Nintendo's highly anticipated sequel to "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" for the Switch has been delayed to spring 2023.
'Top Gun: Maverick' trailer: Tom Cruise returns to the cockpit
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Top Gun: Maverick' trailer: Tom Cruise returns to the cockpit
March 29 (UPI) -- "Top Gun: Maverick," a "Top Gun" sequel starring Tom Cruise and Miles Teller, will open in theaters in May.
'Jimmy Kimmel Live': Guillermo meets stars, kisses Tiffany Haddish at Oscars
TV // 1 hour ago
'Jimmy Kimmel Live': Guillermo meets stars, kisses Tiffany Haddish at Oscars
March 29 (UPI) -- Jimmy Kimmel's partner Guillermo Rodriguez, who just goes by Guillermo, spoke to a number of Hollywood stars on the red carpet at the Oscars in a new comedic segment on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni recall 'Law & Order: SVU' audition
TV // 2 hours ago
Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni recall 'Law & Order: SVU' audition
March 29 (UPI) -- Mariska Hargitay said she mistook Christopher Meloni for John Slattery at their "Law & Order: SVU" audition.
Elton John adds final North American dates to farewell tour
Music // 2 hours ago
Elton John adds final North American dates to farewell tour
March 29 (UPI) -- Elton John announced 11 more North American dates for his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour.
Late-night hosts react to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at Oscars
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Late-night hosts react to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at Oscars
March 29 (UPI) -- Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon weighed in on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Will Smith publicly apologizes for slapping Chris Rock at Oscars
Will Smith publicly apologizes for slapping Chris Rock at Oscars
Late-night hosts react to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at Oscars
Late-night hosts react to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at Oscars
Will Smith appears to hit Chris Rock at the Oscars, wins Best Actor moments later
Will Smith appears to hit Chris Rock at the Oscars, wins Best Actor moments later
Academy 'condemns' Will Smith's Oscar slap, launches official probe
Academy 'condemns' Will Smith's Oscar slap, launches official probe
Anthony Anderson's wife Alvina Stewart files for divorce
Anthony Anderson's wife Alvina Stewart files for divorce
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement