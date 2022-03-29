Gillian Anderson signs first-look deal with Netflix

1/5

Gillian Anderson will produce new TV series for Netflix. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- Actress and producer Gillian Anderson has signed a first-look deal with Netflix. Anderson, 53, will produce new TV series for Netflix through her production company, Fiddlehead Productions. Advertisement

Variety said the deal has an initial term of two years.

Netflix confirmed the news on Twitter.

"The endlessly brilliant Gillian Anderson has signed a first-look deal with Netflix, through which she will produce new TV shows!" the post reads.

Anderson played Margaret Thatcher in Season 4 of the Netflix series The Crown. She also plays Dr. Jean Milburn on the Netflix series Sex Education, which was renewed for a fourth season in September.

"Netflix have been an inspiring and supportive home for much of my recent acting work so I am excited to partner with them for the television projects I am currently developing," Anderson said in a statement. "We have a shared passion for progressive, compelling and engaging stories and I'm thrilled to announce our collaboration."

Anderson will also play former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt in the upcoming Showtime series The First Lady.