Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 29, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for March 29: Lucy Lawless, Brendan Gleeson

By UPI Staff
1/2
Famous birthdays for March 29: Lucy Lawless, Brendan Gleeson
Lucy Lawless walks on the runway at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 fashion show presented by Macy's on February 9 in New York City. The actor turns 54 on March 29. File Photo by John AngelilloUPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

Advertisement

-- John Tyler, 10th president of the United States, in 1790

-- Baseball pitching legend Cy Young in 1867

-- First lady Lou Hoover in 1874

-- Rep. Frances P. Bolton in 1885

-- Actor/singer Pearl Bailey in 1918

-- Walmart founder Sam Walton in 1918

-- Political commentator John McLaughlin in 1927

-- Actor Scott Wilson in 1942

-- Former British Prime Minister John Major in 1943 (age 79)

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

-- Actor Eric Idle in 1943 (age 79)

-- Greek composer Vangelis, born Evángelos Odysséas Papathanassíou, in 1943 (age 79)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Walt Frazier in 1945 (age 77)

-- Karen Ann Quinlan, the focus of arguments over the "right to die" when she fell into an irreversible coma, in 1954

-- Football Hall of Fame member Earl Campbell in 1955 (age 67)

-- Actor Brendan Gleeson in 1955 (age 67)

File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI
Advertisement

-- Gymnast Kurt Thomas in 1956

-- Actor Christopher Lambert in 1957 (age 65)

-- Actor Amy Sedaris in 1961 (age 61)

-- Model Elle Macpherson in 1964 (age 58)

-- Actor Lucy Lawless in 1968 (age 54)

-- Former tennis star Jennifer Capriati in 1976 (age 46)

File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

Read More

Amy Sedaris, Neil Flynn join cast of 'Girls5eva' for Season 2

Latest Headlines

'Dynasty' legend says new doc shows 'off-camera Joan Collins'
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Dynasty' legend says new doc shows 'off-camera Joan Collins'
NEW YORK, March 29 (UPI) -- The subject of the new documentary, "This is Joan Collins," says that opening up to filmmakers Clare Beavan and Karen Steyn about her remarkable life and career was something of a leap of faith.
Will Smith publicly apologizes for slapping Chris Rock at Oscars
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Will Smith publicly apologizes for slapping Chris Rock at Oscars
March 28 (UPI) -- Will Smith publicly apologized to Chris Rock after their onstage altercation Sunday night at the 2022 Oscars.
'Cheer' star Morgan Simianer engaged to boyfriend Stone Burleson
TV // 9 hours ago
'Cheer' star Morgan Simianer engaged to boyfriend Stone Burleson
March 28 (UPI) -- Morgan Simianer, the star of Netflix's hit documentary series "Cheer," announced Monday on social media that she is engaged to her boyfriend, Stone Burleson.
Academy 'condemns' Will Smith's Oscar slap, launches official probe
Entertainment News // 19 hours ago
Academy 'condemns' Will Smith's Oscar slap, launches official probe
March 28 (UPI) -- The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Monday issued a condemnation of an onstage incident in which actor Will Smith slapped host Chris Rock at the Oscars ceremony.
Elle Fanning: 'Plainville' sheds light on 'false sense of intimacy'
TV // 11 hours ago
Elle Fanning: 'Plainville' sheds light on 'false sense of intimacy'
LOS ANGELES, March 28 (UPI) -- Elle Fanning and Chloe Sevigny discuss the Hulu drama "The Girl From Plainville," based on the real case of Michelle Carter's involvement in the suicide of Conrad Roy.
Taylor Swift to receive honorary degree from New York University
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
Taylor Swift to receive honorary degree from New York University
March 28 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift will receive an honorary degree from NYU and speak at the school's 2022 commencement ceremony.
Florence + the Machine announce North American fall tour
Music // 14 hours ago
Florence + the Machine announce North American fall tour
March 28 (UPI) -- Florence + the Machine have announced a new, North American fall tour in support of their upcoming album titled "Dance Fever."
NCT Dream enter 'Glitch Mode' in new music video
Music // 14 hours ago
NCT Dream enter 'Glitch Mode' in new music video
March 28 (UPI) -- K-pop group NCT Dream released the album "Glitch Mode" and a music video for its title track of the same name.
The Steiner Brothers to be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame
Entertainment News // 14 hours ago
The Steiner Brothers to be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame
March 28 (UPI) -- Tag team The Steiner Brothers, consisting of brothers Rick and Scott Steiner, are set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.
'One Piece' role-playing game 'Odyssey' announced for 2022
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
'One Piece' role-playing game 'Odyssey' announced for 2022
March 28 (UPI) -- Publisher Bandai Namco announced on Monday a new role-playing game based on popular manga and anime series "One Piece," which will be released in 2022.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Academy 'condemns' Will Smith's Oscar slap, launches official probe
Academy 'condemns' Will Smith's Oscar slap, launches official probe
Will Smith publicly apologizes for slapping Chris Rock at Oscars
Will Smith publicly apologizes for slapping Chris Rock at Oscars
Will Smith appears to hit Chris Rock at the Oscars, wins Best Actor moments later
Will Smith appears to hit Chris Rock at the Oscars, wins Best Actor moments later
Country music star, police officer Jeff Carson dead at 58
Country music star, police officer Jeff Carson dead at 58
Ariana DeBose makes Oscars history with win for 'West Side Story'
Ariana DeBose makes Oscars history with win for 'West Side Story'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement