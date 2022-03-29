Famous birthdays for March 29: Lucy Lawless, Brendan Gleeson

1/2

Lucy Lawless walks on the runway at the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2017 fashion show presented by Macy's on February 9 in New York City. The actor turns 54 on March 29. File Photo by John AngelilloUPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries. They include:

-- John Tyler, 10th president of the United States, in 1790

-- Baseball pitching legend Cy Young in 1867

-- First lady Lou Hoover in 1874

-- Rep. Frances P. Bolton in 1885

-- Actor/singer Pearl Bailey in 1918

-- Walmart founder Sam Walton in 1918

-- Political commentator John McLaughlin in 1927

-- Actor Scott Wilson in 1942

-- Former British Prime Minister John Major in 1943 (age 79)

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

-- Actor Eric Idle in 1943 (age 79)

-- Greek composer Vangelis, born Evángelos Odysséas Papathanassíou, in 1943 (age 79)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Walt Frazier in 1945 (age 77)

-- Karen Ann Quinlan, the focus of arguments over the "right to die" when she fell into an irreversible coma, in 1954

-- Football Hall of Fame member Earl Campbell in 1955 (age 67)

-- Actor Brendan Gleeson in 1955 (age 67)

File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

-- Gymnast Kurt Thomas in 1956

-- Actor Christopher Lambert in 1957 (age 65)

-- Actor Amy Sedaris in 1961 (age 61)

-- Model Elle Macpherson in 1964 (age 58)

-- Actor Lucy Lawless in 1968 (age 54)

-- Former tennis star Jennifer Capriati in 1976 (age 46)