Famous birthdays for March 29: Lucy Lawless, Brendan Gleeson

March 29 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries. They include:
-- John Tyler, 10th president of the United States, in 1790
-- Baseball pitching legend Cy Young in 1867
-- First lady Lou Hoover in 1874
-- Rep. Frances P. Bolton in 1885
-- Actor/singer Pearl Bailey in 1918
-- Walmart founder Sam Walton in 1918
-- Political commentator John McLaughlin in 1927
-- Actor Scott Wilson in 1942
-- Former British Prime Minister John Major in 1943 (age 79)
-- Actor Eric Idle in 1943 (age 79)
-- Greek composer Vangelis, born Evángelos Odysséas Papathanassíou, in 1943 (age 79)
-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Walt Frazier in 1945 (age 77)
-- Karen Ann Quinlan, the focus of arguments over the "right to die" when she fell into an irreversible coma, in 1954
-- Football Hall of Fame member Earl Campbell in 1955 (age 67)
-- Actor Brendan Gleeson in 1955 (age 67)
-- Gymnast Kurt Thomas in 1956
-- Actor Christopher Lambert in 1957 (age 65)
-- Actor Amy Sedaris in 1961 (age 61)
-- Model Elle Macpherson in 1964 (age 58)
-- Actor Lucy Lawless in 1968 (age 54)
-- Former tennis star Jennifer Capriati in 1976 (age 46)