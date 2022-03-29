'Bringing Up Bates' star Carlin Bates gives birth to baby boy

March 29 (UPI) -- Bringing Up Bates star Carlin Bates is a mom of two.

The 23-year-old television personality welcomed her second child, son Zade Patrick, with her husband, Evan Stewart.

Bates shared the news Monday on Instagram alongside photos of her baby boy.

"MEET ZADE PATRICK STEWART #helloworld #zade #newborn #babyboy," she captioned the post.

Bates also posted a video of Stewart holding their son for the first time.

"My heart #daddysboy #love #reels," she said.

Whitney Bates, who is married to Bates' brother Zach Bates, and former Counting On star Jill Duggar congratulated Bates and Stewart in the comments.

"I love him!!!! He is so perfect!! I can't wait to see Layla with her baby brother," Whitney Bates said, referencing the couple's daughter, Layla Rae.

"Congratulations!" Duggar added.

Bates and Stewart married in May 2019 and welcomed daughter Layla in January 2020. The couple announced in August that they were expecting their second child.

Bates is the ninth of Gil and Kelly Bates' 19 children. She and her family came to fame on the Up TV reality series Bringing Up Bates, which ended in June after 10 seasons.