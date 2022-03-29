Alec Baldwin, wife Hilaria expecting seventh child

1/5

Alec Baldwin (R) and Hilaria Baldwin currently share six children together. Alec Baldwin also is father to 26-year-old Ireland, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria, are expecting their seventh child together, the couple announced Tuesday. "After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another 'Baldwinito' is coming this fall," Hilaria Baldwin wrote on Instagram. "We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we're beyond happy with this surprise. Advertisement

"I'm sharing with you the moment we told the kids -- as you can see, they are super excited! Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times."

Next to the caption was a video of Hilaria Baldwin sitting on the floor as she is showered with hugs and kisses from her children after informing them of their new sibling. While the children affectionately swarm their mother, Alec Baldwin smiles in the background.

The couple's seventh baby will join siblings Carmen, 8, Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3, and Eduardo and Lucia, both 1. Alec Baldwin also is father to 26-year-old Ireland, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Advertisement

In 2019, Hilaria Baldwin shared that she experienced two miscarriages -- the first in April, and the second in November that year. The couple then welcomed Eduardo in September 2020, followed by Lucia -- via surrogate -- in March 2021.

Tuesday's pregnancy announcement comes amid an ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting on the set of Rust in October. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, was killed and director Joel Souza, 48, was wounded when the gun Alec Baldwin was practicing with on the set fired a live round.

The actor said in January that he is complying with authorities in their investigation.