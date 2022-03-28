'90210' actor Matt Lanter undergoes emergency surgery

March 28 (UPI) -- 90210 actor Matt Lanter is recovering after undergoing emergency surgery.

Lanter's wife, Angela Lanter, said Sunday that Lanter is hospitalized but "on the road to recovery" after having the unknown procedure.

Angela Lanter shared a photo on Instagram of herself holding Lanter's hand. The actor's hospital bracelet and an IV can been seen on his wrist.

"This week has been the scariest of my life. My hubby has been through the ringer since Tuesday and ended up in emergency surgery on Thursday. Thankfully he's started to turn the corner and is slowly getting on the road to recovery," Angela Lanter captioned the post.

"Thank you all for your prayers, love and support. We are so thankful to the awesome nurses, they are the real heroes," she said. "We still have an uphill battle and will continue to be in the hospital for a while longer, so prayers are definitely still appreciated."

Lanter's Star Wars: The Clone Wars co-star Ashley Eckstein was among those to reach out in the comments.

"Sending you, Matt and your family all of my love and prayers!" Eckstein wrote.

Lanter and Angela Lanter married in June 2013. The couple have one daughter, MacKenlee, who turned four years old in December.

Lanter is known for playing Liam Court on 90210, Wyatt Logan on Timeless and George Hutchence on Jupiter's Legacy. He voiced Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: The Clone Wars.