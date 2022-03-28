Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 28, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for March 28: Nick Frost, Cheryl 'Salt' James

By UPI Staff
1/4
Famous birthdays for March 28: Nick Frost, Cheryl 'Salt' James
Nick Frost poses in a garden at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 21, 2018. The actor turns 50 on March 28. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Roman Catholic St. Teresa of Avila in 1515

-- Russian author Maxim Gorky in 1868

-- Brewer Frederick Pabst in 1836

-- Brewer August Anheuser Busch Jr. in 1899

-- Naturalist Marlin Perkins in 1905

-- Edmund Muskie, the 1968 Democratic Party vice presidential candidate, in 1914

-- Child star Freddie Bartholomew in 1924

-- Zbigniew Brzezinski, Carter administration national security adviser, in 1928

File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI

-- Actor Conchata Ferrell in 1943

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Rick Barry in 1944 (age 78)

-- Actor Ken Howard in 1944

-- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte in 1945 (age 77)

-- Actor Dianne Wiest in 1948 (age 74)

-- Country singer/actor Reba McEntire in 1955 (age 67)

-- Rapper Cheryl "Salt" James in 1966 (age 56)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Vince Vaughn in 1970 (age 52)

Advertisement

-- Actor Nick Frost in 1972 (age 50)

-- Television personality Kate Gosselin in 1975 (age 47)

-- Model/TV personality Shanna Moakler in 1975 (age 47)

-- Actor Julia Stiles in 1981 (age 41)

-- Singer Lady Gaga, born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, in 1986 (age 36)

-- TV personality Jonathan van Ness in 1987 (age 35)

-- Actor Laura Harrier in 1990 (age 32)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Latest Headlines

Will Smith appears to hit Chris Rock at the Oscars, wins Best Actor moments later
TV // 4 hours ago
Will Smith appears to hit Chris Rock at the Oscars, wins Best Actor moments later
March 27 (UPI) -- Will Smith won the Best Actor Oscar for his role in "King Richard" on Sunday, moments after appearing to hit Chris Rock in the face.
'CODA,' 'Dune' win big at the Oscars
Movies // 7 hours ago
'CODA,' 'Dune' win big at the Oscars
March 27 (UPI) -- "CODA" was named the Best Picture of 2021 at the Oscars gala in Hollywood Sunday night.
Country music star, police officer Jeff Carson dead at 58
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Country music star, police officer Jeff Carson dead at 58
March 27 (UPI) -- Jeff Carson, a country music star who became a police officer in 2009, died Sunday of a heart attack at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tenn., his publicist confirmed. He was 58.
Phil Collins plays final show with Genesis in London
Music // 9 hours ago
Phil Collins plays final show with Genesis in London
March 27 (UPI) -- Phil Collins and his rock band Genesis played what they said was their final concert together in London this weekend.
'Lost City' tops North American box office with $31M
Movies // 10 hours ago
'Lost City' tops North American box office with $31M
March 27 (UPI) -- The Sandra Bullock-Channing Tatum adventure comedy, "The Lost City," is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, earning $31 million in receipts.
Lin-Manuel Miranda bows out of Oscars after wife tests positive for COVID-19
Movies // 18 hours ago
Lin-Manuel Miranda bows out of Oscars after wife tests positive for COVID-19
March 27 (UPI) -- Filmmaker and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda won't attend the Oscars as planned Sunday because his wife, Vanessa, tested positive for COVID-19.
Famous birthdays for March 27: Quentin Tarantino, Michael York
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for March 27: Quentin Tarantino, Michael York
March 27 (UPI) -- Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino turns 59 and actor Michael York turns 80, among the famous birthdays for March 27.
Musicians mourn the death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Musicians mourn the death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins
March 26 (UPI) -- Ringo Starr, Gene Simmons and Ozzy Osbourne were among the numerous music icons taking to social media to pay tribute to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.
Lil Durk's '7220' tops the U.S. album chart
Music // 1 day ago
Lil Durk's '7220' tops the U.S. album chart
March 26 (UPI) -- Rapper Lil Durk's 7220 is No. 1 album in the United States.
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins may have died from drug overdose, officials indicate
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins may have died from drug overdose, officials indicate
March 26 (UPI) -- Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has died at the age of 50, his bandmates and representative announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Will Smith appears to hit Chris Rock at the Oscars, wins Best Actor moments later
Will Smith appears to hit Chris Rock at the Oscars, wins Best Actor moments later
Country music star, police officer Jeff Carson dead at 58
Country music star, police officer Jeff Carson dead at 58
Phil Collins plays final show with Genesis in London
Phil Collins plays final show with Genesis in London
Lin-Manuel Miranda bows out of Oscars after wife tests positive for COVID-19
Lin-Manuel Miranda bows out of Oscars after wife tests positive for COVID-19
'CODA,' 'Dune' win big at the Oscars
'CODA,' 'Dune' win big at the Oscars
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement