March 27, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for March 27: Quentin Tarantino, Michael York

By UPI Staff
Quentin Tarantino attends the red carpet during the 16th Rome Film Fest on October 19 in Rome. The filmmaker turns 59 on March 27. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

March 27 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- Printmaker Nathaniel Currier of Currier and Ives in 1813

-- Schoolteacher Patty Smith Hill, who wrote the words for "Happy Birthday to You," in 1868

-- Architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe in 1886

-- Actor Gloria Swanson in 1899

-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Eisaku Sato in 1901

-- Jazz singer Sarah Vaughan in 1924

-- Race car driver Cale Yarborough in 1939 (age 83)

-- Actor Michael York in 1942 (age 80)

-- Actor Maria Schneider in 1952

-- Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy in 1955 (age 67)

-- Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino in 1963 (age 59)

-- Actor Pauley Perrette in 1969 (age 53)

-- Singer Mariah Carey in 1970 (age 52)

-- Actor Nathan Fillion in 1971 (age 51)

-- Singer Fergie, born Stacy Ann Ferguson, in 1975 (age 47)

-- Singer Jessie J, born Jessica Ellen Cornish, in 1988 (age 34)

-- Actor Brenda Song in 1988 (age 34)

-- Singer Kimbra Lee Johnson in 1990 (age 32)

-- K-pop singer Lalisa "Lisa" Manoban, in 1997 (age 25)

-- Actor Sophie Nelisse in 2000 (age 22)

-- Singer/actor Halle Bailey in 2000 (age 22)

File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI

Lisa's 'Money' performance video passes 500M views on YouTube 'The Quarry': Summer camp turns deadly in first trailer for horror game

