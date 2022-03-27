Famous birthdays for March 27: Quentin Tarantino, Michael York

1/3

Quentin Tarantino attends the red carpet during the 16th Rome Film Fest on October 19 in Rome. The filmmaker turns 59 on March 27. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

March 27 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries. They include:

-- Printmaker Nathaniel Currier of Currier and Ives in 1813

-- Schoolteacher Patty Smith Hill, who wrote the words for "Happy Birthday to You," in 1868

-- Architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe in 1886

-- Actor Gloria Swanson in 1899

-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Eisaku Sato in 1901

-- Jazz singer Sarah Vaughan in 1924

-- Race car driver Cale Yarborough in 1939 (age 83)

-- Actor Michael York in 1942 (age 80)

-- Actor Maria Schneider in 1952

-- Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy in 1955 (age 67)

-- Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino in 1963 (age 59)

-- Actor Pauley Perrette in 1969 (age 53)

-- Singer Mariah Carey in 1970 (age 52)

-- Actor Nathan Fillion in 1971 (age 51)

-- Singer Fergie, born Stacy Ann Ferguson, in 1975 (age 47)



-- Singer Jessie J, born Jessica Ellen Cornish, in 1988 (age 34)

-- Actor Brenda Song in 1988 (age 34)

-- Singer Kimbra Lee Johnson in 1990 (age 32)

-- K-pop singer Lalisa "Lisa" Manoban, in 1997 (age 25)

-- Actor Sophie Nelisse in 2000 (age 22)

-- Singer/actor Halle Bailey in 2000 (age 22)