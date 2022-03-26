Trending
March 26, 2022 / 3:01 AM

Famous birthdays for March 26: Leslie Mann, Martin Short

By UPI Staff
Leslie Mann arrives at the premiere of "The 40-Year-Old Virgin" in Los Angeles on August 11, 2005. Photo by John Hayes/UPI | License Photo

March 26 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- Poet A. E. Housman in 1859

-- Poet Robert Frost in 1874

-- Fashion designer Guccio Gucci in 1881

-- Mythologist/writer Joseph Campbell in 1904

-- Playwright Tennessee Williams in 1911

-- U.S. Army Gen. William Westmoreland in 1914

-- French composer/conductor Pierre Boulez in 1925

-- Former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor in 1930 (age 92)

-- Actor Leonard Nimoy in 1931

-- Actor Alan Arkin in 1934 (age 88)

-- Actor James Caan in 1940 (age 82)

-- Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., in 1940 (age 82)

Photo by Joshua Roberts/UPI

-- Author Erica Jong in 1942 (age 80)

-- Author/journalist Bob Woodward in 1943 (age 79)

-- Singer Diana Ross in 1944 (age 78)

-- Singer/musician Steven Tyler in 1948 (age 74)

-- Actor Vicki Lawrence in 1949 (age 73)

-- Actor Martin Short in 1950 (age 72)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
-- TV personality Leeza Gibbons in 1957 (age 65)

-- Actor Jennifer Grey in 1960 (age 62)

-- Actor Eric Allan Kramer in 1962 (age 60)

-- Country singer Kenny Chesney in 1968 (age 54)

-- Actor Leslie Mann in 1972 (age 50)

-- Actor T.R. Knight in 1973 (age 49)

-- Actor Jonathan Groff in 1985 (age 37)

-- Actor Keira Knightley in 1985 (age 37)

File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI

