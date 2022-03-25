Trending
March 25, 2022

Ringo Starr's son Zak Starkey marries in Los Angeles

By Annie Martin

March 25 (UPI) -- Zak Starkey is a married man.

Starkey, a musician and the son of former Beatles member Ringo Starr and Maureen Starkey, married Sharna Liguz at an intimate wedding Monday in Los Angeles.

Starkey and Liguz married at the Sunset Marquis in West Hollywood. The couple chose March 21 as their wedding date in honor of their daughter Luna Lee, who turned one year old the same day.

"After 18 years together, Luna's umbilical cord kinda tied the knot but we wanted to make it official and share with our friends and family in the U.S., before doing the same in Jamaica and the U.K.," Starkey and Liguz said in a statement Thursday to People.

British reggae singer Pato Banton officiated the ceremony, while Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder and The Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr served as Starkey's best men.

Starkey and Liguz also shared the news on Instagram.

"Great to be solid with the greatest girl in the world. And to celebrate Luna's no1 birthday. Thanks to everyone who came from near far wide abstract and online," Starkey said.

Our dearest friends in da USA- great to see u at our wedding and experience true party stamina," he added. "Feels great to be wed to the woman I have loved for 18 years."

Starkey and Liguz perform together as the music duo Sshh and also co-founded the record label Trojan Jamaica. Starkey is a drummer who has also performed with The Who and Oasis.

