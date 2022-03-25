Trending
March 25, 2022 / 2:35 PM

Shad Gaspard to posthumously receive WWE's Warrior Award

By Wade Sheridan

March 25 (UPI) -- Late professional wrestler and actor Shad Gaspard is set to posthumously receive the Warrior Award at WWE's 2022 Hall of Fame ceremony on April 1.

The Warrior Award, named after late Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior, is given to those who display strength and perseverance and live life with courage and compassion.

Gaspard competed in WWE from 2006 to 2007 and then again in 2008 to 2010 as a member of memorable tag team Cryme Tyme with JTG.

Gaspard died at age 39 in May 2020 while swimming with his son. The pair got caught in a strong current at Venice Beach, Calif., and Gaspard, in a heroic act, told lifeguards to save his son first before himself. Gaspard's body was then discovered days later.

The 2022 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas as part of WrestleMania 38 week and will be streamed live on Peacock.

The Undertaker, the late Vader and Queen Sharmell are set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside other wrestlers who have yet to be announced.

The Undertaker to be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame

