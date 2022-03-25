Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 25, 2022 / 9:36 AM

'90 Day Fiance' alum Jorge Nava celebrates baby boy's birth

By Annie Martin

March 25 (UPI) -- 90 Day Fiancé alum Jorge Nava is a dad of two.

The television personality welcomed his second child, a son, with his girlfriend, Rhoda Blua, on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Nava shared the news Thursday on Instagram alongside a photo of himself and Blua with their baby boy.

"3/22/22," he captioned the post alongside a blue heart emoji.

Fellow 90 Day Fiancé alum Paola Mayfield was among those to congratulate Nava and Blua in the comments.

Advertisement

"Many blessings to the growing family we wish you guys the best!" Mayfield wrote.

Nava and Blua also have a daughter, Zara, who turns one year old in April. The couple announced in October that they were expecting their second child.

"Never did I imagine my dreams becoming a reality so fast," Nava said on Instagram. "Rhoda, you and Zara are my world I Love you more than you'll ever imagine."
Advertisement

Prior to dating Blua, Nava starred in 90 Day Fiancé Season 4, which aired in 2016. The season followed Nava and Anfisa Arkhipchenko, a woman from Russia that he met online, and other couples where one partner was seeking a K-1 visa.

Read More

Cardi B to guest star on 'Baby Shark's Big Show!' Jill Duggar, Derick Dillard say baby No. 3 is a boy Luke Combs unable to perform at CMT Music Awards What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Ringo Starr's son Zak Starkey marries in Los Angeles
Entertainment News // 7 minutes ago
Ringo Starr's son Zak Starkey marries in Los Angeles
March 25 (UPI) -- Zak Starkey, a musician and the son of Ringo Starr, married Sharna Liguz at an intimate wedding.
Cardi B to guest star on 'Baby Shark's Big Show!'
TV // 35 minutes ago
Cardi B to guest star on 'Baby Shark's Big Show!'
March 25 (UPI) -- Cardi B, Offset and their daughter, Kulture, will voice characters in an episode of "Baby Sharks' Big Show!" in April.
Academy Awards producers hoping to make show more immersive
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Academy Awards producers hoping to make show more immersive
LOS ANGELES, March 25 (UPI) -- Oscars telecast producer Will Packer, production designer David Korins, music director Adam Blackstone and director Glenn Weiss discuss changes they're unveiling for Sunday's Academy Awards.
Ethan Hawke says Oscar Isaac recruited him for 'Moon Knight' role
TV // 1 hour ago
Ethan Hawke says Oscar Isaac recruited him for 'Moon Knight' role
March 25 (UPI) -- Ethan Hawke described how Oscar Isaac recruited him to star as the villain in Marvel's "Moon Knight" while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
Kid Cudi releases new 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' track, 'Stars in the Sky'
Music // 2 hours ago
Kid Cudi releases new 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' track, 'Stars in the Sky'
March 25 (UPI) -- Kid Cudi has released a new song and music video for "Stars in the Sky," which will appear in upcoming sequel film "Sonic the Hedgehog 2."
Creator assures fans 'Bridgerton' S2 has 'more steam, more scandal, more sex'
TV // 6 hours ago
Creator assures fans 'Bridgerton' S2 has 'more steam, more scandal, more sex'
NEW YORK, March 25 (UPI) -- Season 2 of "Bridgerton" might not focus on super-couple Daphne and Simon, but series creator Chris Van Dusen promises it retains much of what initially drew viewers to the British costume drama in the first place.
Famous birthdays for March 25: Elton John, Jenny Slate
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for March 25: Elton John, Jenny Slate
March 25 (UPI) -- Singer Elton John turns 75 and actor Jenny Slate turns 40, among the famous birthdays for March 25.
Time Studios, Roc Nation partner to produce Megan Thee Stallion docuseries
TV // 10 hours ago
Time Studios, Roc Nation partner to produce Megan Thee Stallion docuseries
March 24 (UPI) -- Grammy Award-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion will be the subject of a multipart documentary series produced by Time Studios and her management company, Roc Nation.
The Batman confronts Barry Keoghan's Joker in new deleted scene
Movies // 12 hours ago
The Batman confronts Barry Keoghan's Joker in new deleted scene
March 24 (UPI) -- "The Batman" director Matt Reeves' teased deleted scene has finally been released, with Batman coming face to face with his most notorious adversary, the Joker.
Aziz Ansari casts Seth Rogen in movie directing debut 'Being Mortal'
Movies // 19 hours ago
Aziz Ansari casts Seth Rogen in movie directing debut 'Being Mortal'
March 24 (UPI) -- Searchlight Pictures announced Thursday that Seth Rogen joined the cast of "Being Mortal," a film written, directed by and co-starring Aziz Ansari.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Luke Combs unable to perform at CMT Music Awards
Luke Combs unable to perform at CMT Music Awards
Jill Duggar, Derick Dillard say baby No. 3 is a boy
Jill Duggar, Derick Dillard say baby No. 3 is a boy
Academy Awards: Actors with most Oscar wins
Academy Awards: Actors with most Oscar wins
The Batman confronts Barry Keoghan's Joker in new deleted scene
The Batman confronts Barry Keoghan's Joker in new deleted scene
Movie review: 'Ambulance' saves the day with visceral thrills
Movie review: 'Ambulance' saves the day with visceral thrills
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement