March 25, 2022 / 12:42 PM

'Girl From the North Country' to return to Broadway in April

By Annie Martin

March 25 (UPI) -- Girl From the North Country will return to Broadway in the spring.

Producers said Friday that the musical, which features a book by Conor McPherson and songs by Bob Dylan, will reopen at Belasco Theatre in New York in April.

The new run will begin April 29 and end June 11.

"We are so thrilled to bring this incredible production back to Broadway and to return to our home at the Belasco Theatre," producers Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons said in a statement.

"As Broadway's recovery continues, we are so grateful to be a part of this exciting season and to give more audiences a chance to visit us in the North Country and experience the magic of Bob Dylan's songs and Conor McPherson's remarkable storytelling," the pair added.

Girl From the North Country originally opened on Broadway in March 2020 but shut down a week later due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The musical reopened in October but closed again in January due to a COVID surge.

Much of the original Broadway cast will return in April, sans Marc Kudisch, who will be replaced by Craig Bierko. The cast includes Kimber Sprawl, Robert Joy, Luba Mason, Mare Winningham and Jay O. Sanders.

