March 24, 2022 / 10:52 AM

Meghan Markle to launch Spotify podcast 'Archetypes'

By Annie Martin
Meghan Markle will explore stereotypes historically applied to women in the Spotify podcast "Archetypes." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 24 (UPI) -- Meghan Markle will launch her first Spotify podcast in 2022.

The duchess of Sussex, 40, will host the new show Archetypes, which is slated to debut this summer.

Archetypes will explore the stereotypes historically applied to women. Markle will speak with historians and other experts to learn the origins of these stereotypes and how they shape cultural narratives.

"This is how we talk about women: the words that raise our girls, and how the media reflects women back to us... but where do these stereotypes come from? And how do they keep showing up and defining our lives?" Markle said in a teaser.

"This is Archetypes -- the podcast where we dissect, explore, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back."

Archetypes is produced by Markle's Archewell Audio in partnership with Gimlet Media for Spotify. Markle, Ben Browning and Rebecca Sananes serve as executive producers.

Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, signed a multi-year deal with Spotify in December 2020. The couple intend to create shows that "spotlight diverse perspectives and voices."

Markle and Harry also have a multi-year deal with Netflix. As her first project, Markle will create and executive produce the animated series Pearl.

Jill Duggar, Derick Dillard say baby No. 3 is a boy Luke Combs unable to perform at CMT Music Awards Spring reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

