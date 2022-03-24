Trending
March 24, 2022

Jill Duggar, Derick Dillard say baby No. 3 is a boy

By Annie Martin

March 24 (UPI) -- Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have a baby boy on the way.

The former Counting On stars announced the sex of their unborn third child in a blog post Wednesday.

Duggar and Dillard said they were forced to delay the announcement after both testing positive for COVID-19 this month. After recovering, the family spent a day together where they ate breakfast at a local restaurant and "did a little shopping" before heading to Duggar's appointment.

"We are thankful to have a healthy baby boy due in July! Your continued prayers are much appreciated," the couple said.

Duggar and Dillard married in June 2014 and have two sons, Israel, 6, and Samuel, 4. The couple announced in February that they were expecting another baby after experiencing a miscarriage last year.

"Ever since we were devastated last fall by the miscarriage of our sweet baby, River Bliss, we have prayed that, if it was God's will, he would bless us with another baby. We are excited to announce that God has answered our prayers and we are expecting our rainbow baby due July 2022!" the pair said.

Duggar is the fourth of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's 19 children. She and her family came to fame on the TLC series 19 Kids & Counting and later starred on Counting On.

