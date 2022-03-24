Trending
Jason Momoa, Serena Williams, Venus Williams to present at Oscars

By Wade Sheridan
Jason Momoa, Serena Williams, Venus Williams to present at Oscars
Jason Momoa (C), and his kids, Lola Momoa (L) and Nakoa-Wolf Momoa (R), arrive for the premiere of "The Batman" on March 1. Jason Momoa will be presenting at the Oscars. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 24 (UPI) -- Jason Momoa, Serena and Venus Williams and more have been selected to present awards at the 94th Oscars on Sunday.

Jake Gyllenhaal, Jill Scott, J.K. Simmons, Josh Brolin and Jacob Elordi will also be presenting at the event.

The group joins previously announced presenters Zoë Kravitz, Chris Rock, Bill Murray, Lady Gaga, Anthony Hopkins, Tiffany Haddish, Samuel L. Jackson, Stephanie Beatriz, Kevin Costner, DJ Khaled, Jennifer Garner, Tony Hawk, Tyler Perry, Bill Murray, H.E.R., Shaun White, Elliot Page, Kelly Slater, Daniel Kaluuya, Mila Kunis, Lupita Nyong'o, Naomi Scott, Wesley Snipes, John Travolta, Lily James, Tracee Ellis Ross, Ruth E. Carter, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Rami Malek, Uma Thurman, Rosie Perez, Yuh-Jung Youn, Halle Bailey, Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Shawn Mendes, Jamie Lee Curtis and Woody Harrelson.

West Side Story star Rachel Zegler recently announced that she will be a presenter at the Oscars afters he was initially not invited to the ceremony.

The Oscars take place on Sunday from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall are serving as the hosts.

Netflix's The Power of the Dog was nominated for a leading 12 awards including Best Picture.

2022 Oscars: Best Actor, Best Actress nominees

Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman and are nominated for Best Actor and Best Actress for "Being the Ricardos." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

'West Side Story' star Rachel Zegler to be a presenter at the Oscars Regina Hall on hosting Oscars: 'It's a lot of writing, talking, brainstorming' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

