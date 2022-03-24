Trending
March 24, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for March 24: Star Jones, Tommy Hilfiger

By UPI Staff
Star Jones arrives on the red carpet at the amfAR New York Gala 2019 at Cipriani Wall Street on February 6, 2019, in New York City. The TV personality turns 60 on March 24. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 24 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- Native American rights activist/suffragist Matilda Joslyn Gage in 1826

-- Financier Andrew Mellon in 1855

-- Magician and escape artist Harry Houdini in 1874

-- Silent film star Roscoe "Fatty" Arbuckle in 1887

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member George Sisler in 1893

-- Pioneer Disney film animator Ubbe "Ub" Iwerks in 1901

-- Republican U.S. presidential candidate Thomas Dewey in 1902

-- Notorious bank robber Clyde Barrow in 1909

-- African American and women's rights activist Dorothy Height in 1912

-- Poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti in 1919

-- Actor Steve McQueen in 1930

-- TV personality Mary Berry, born Mary Hunnings, in 1935 (age 87)

-- Dress designer Bob Mackie in 1939 (age 83)

-- Musician Nick Lowe in 1949 (age 73)

-- Fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger in 1951 (age 71)

-- Comedian Louie Anderson in 1953

-- Actor Robert Carradine in 1954 (age 68)

-- Actor Donna Pescow in 1954 (age 68)

-- Actor/model Kelly LeBrock in 1960 (age 62)

-- Television personality Star Jones in 1962 (age 60)

-- WWE wrestler The Undertaker, born Mark William Calaway, in 1965 (age 57)

-- Actor Lara Flynn Boyle in 1970 (age 52)

-- Comedian Tig Notaro in 1971 (age 51)

-- Actor Megyn Price in 1971 (age 51)

-- Actor Jim Parsons in 1973 (age 49)

-- Actor Alyson Hannigan in 1974 (age 48)

-- Former football star Peyton Manning in 1976 (age 46)

-- Actor Jessica Chastain in 1977 (age 45)

-- Actor Lake Bell in 1979 (age 43)

-- TV personality/dancer Val Chmerkovskiy in 1986 (age 36)

-- Actor Finn Jones in 1988 (age 34)

