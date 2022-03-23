Margaret Josephs admires Teresa Giudice, Luis Ruelas' commitment

March 23 (UPI) -- Margaret Josephs says she admires the commitment between her Real Housewives of New Jersey co-star Teresa Giudice and her fiancé, Luis Ruelas.

The television personality named what she admires about Giudice and Ruelas' relationship during Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Advertisement

"They're committed. They're very committed to each other, which is very impressive," Josephs said. "I do believe that they really, really love each other. They're very lovey-dovey -- they really love each other."

"And, I will say something -- they'll go down in the ship together. I mean, if you want to be in a sinking boat together they're the ones to have with each other, because the truth is they'll defend each other to the end, which is very impressive," she added. "And they make a beautiful couple."

Josephs also played a game where she shared her thoughts on Giudice's actions, including whether Giudice should have a prenuptial agreement.

"She needs a prenup," she said.

Giudice and Ruelas got engaged in Greece in October. Giudice said on WWHL last week that she and Ruelas plan to marry in New Jersey in the summer.

Advertisement

In addition, Giudice said Melissa Gorga, her sister-in-law and RHONJ co-star, won't be one of the eight bridesmaids at her wedding.

Giudice was previously married to Joe Giudice and has four daughters with him.

Real Housewives of New Jersey is in its 12th season on Bravo.