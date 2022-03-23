Famous birthdays for March 23: Kyrie Irving, Chaka Khan

1/3

March 23 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries. They include:

-- Culinary expert Fannie Farmer in 1857

-- Florence Ellinwood Allen, first woman on a state supreme court, in 1884

-- Psychoanalyst Erich Fromm in 1900

-- Actor Joan Crawford in 1905

-- Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa in 1910

-- Inventor Bette Nesmith Graham in 1924

-- Roger Bannister, the first person to run the mile in under 4 minutes, in 1929

-- Land speed racing pioneer Craig Breedlove in 1937 (age 85)

-- Former Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson Jr. in 1938

-- Musician Ric Ocasek in 1949

-- Musician Chaka Khan in 1953 (age 69)

-- Television analyst/former NFL player Ron Jaworski in 1951 (age 71)

-- Author Kim Stanley Robinson in 1952 (age 70)

-- Former ExxonMobil CEO/Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in 1952 (age 70)

-- Actor Amanda Plummer in 1957 (age 65)

-- Musician Damon Albarn in 1968 (age 54)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Jason Kidd in 1973 (age 49)

-- Actor Randall Park in 1974 (age 48)

-- Actor Keri Russell in 1976 (age 46)

-- Actor Michelle Monaghan in 1976 (age 46)

-- Gossip blogger Perez Hilton, born Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr., in 1978 (age 44)

-- Country singer Brett Young in 1981 (age 41)

-- Country singer Brett Eldredge in 1986 (age 36)

-- TV personality Ayesha Curry in 1989 (age 33)

-- Princess Eugenie of York in 1990 (age 32)

-- Actor Vanessa Morgan in 1992 (age 30)

-- Basketball player Kyrie Irving in 1992 (age 30)

-- Actor Victoria Pedretti in 1995 (age 27)

