March 23, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for March 23: Kyrie Irving, Chaka Khan

By UPI Staff
Famous birthdays for March 23: Kyrie Irving, Chaka Khan
Brooklyn Nets Kyrie Irving shoots at Rocket Mortgage Field House in Cleveland on January 17. The basketball player turns 30 on March 23. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

March 23 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- Culinary expert Fannie Farmer in 1857

-- Florence Ellinwood Allen, first woman on a state supreme court, in 1884

-- Psychoanalyst Erich Fromm in 1900

-- Actor Joan Crawford in 1905

Actress Joan Crawford, one the last of Hollywood’s glamour queens whose career stretched back to the golden days of silent films, is shown in a 1945 scene in the movie “Mildred Pierce,” for which she won a “best actress” Academy Award. (UPI Photo/Files)

-- Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa in 1910

-- Inventor Bette Nesmith Graham in 1924

-- Roger Bannister, the first person to run the mile in under 4 minutes, in 1929

-- Land speed racing pioneer Craig Breedlove in 1937 (age 85)

-- Former Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson Jr. in 1938

-- Musician Ric Ocasek in 1949

-- Musician Chaka Khan in 1953 (age 69)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
-- Television analyst/former NFL player Ron Jaworski in 1951 (age 71)

-- Author Kim Stanley Robinson in 1952 (age 70)

-- Former ExxonMobil CEO/Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in 1952 (age 70)

-- Actor Amanda Plummer in 1957 (age 65)

-- Musician Damon Albarn in 1968 (age 54)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Jason Kidd in 1973 (age 49)

-- Actor Randall Park in 1974 (age 48)

-- Actor Keri Russell in 1976 (age 46)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Michelle Monaghan in 1976 (age 46)

-- Gossip blogger Perez Hilton, born Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr., in 1978 (age 44)

-- Country singer Brett Young in 1981 (age 41)

-- Country singer Brett Eldredge in 1986 (age 36)

-- TV personality Ayesha Curry in 1989 (age 33)

-- Princess Eugenie of York in 1990 (age 32)

-- Actor Vanessa Morgan in 1992 (age 30)

-- Basketball player Kyrie Irving in 1992 (age 30)

-- Actor Victoria Pedretti in 1995 (age 27)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
