Blackbear, fiancee Michele Maturo celebrate birth of second child

Blackbear (R), pictured with Mike Posner, welcomed his second child, son Morrissey Onyx. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 23 (UPI) -- Blackbear is a dad of two. The 31-year-old singer and musician welcomed his second child, son Morrissey Onyx, with his fiancée, Michele Maturo, on Saturday. Advertisement

Blackbear confirmed the news Tuesday on Instagram.

"so happy to finally announce that our family just grew a little bigger," he wrote.

Blackbear and Maturo also have a 2-year-old son, Midnight Thomas.

"We are so blessed for this new addition to our family. Our 2-year-old so Midnight now has a built-in best friend," the couple told People. "We did not know our hearts could expand this much. Shout out to the parents not getting any sleep we are tired with you!"

The couple chose Morrissey's name after the frontman of The Smiths and Onyx after the gemstone.

Blackbear and Maturo got engaged in April 2021 and announced in September that they were expecting their second child.

Blackbear is known for the singles "Idfc," "Do Re Mi," "Hot Girl Bummer" and "Memory" with Kane Brown. He released his fifth album, Everything Means Nothing, in August 2020.