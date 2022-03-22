Watch Live
Senate panel begins questioning Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson in confirmation hearing
Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 22, 2022 / 9:58 AM

Lizzo teases new song 'About Damn Time' on 'Late Late Show'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Lizzo teases new song 'About Damn Time' on 'Late Late Show'
Lizzo confirmed her fourth album is complete and shared a clip of her song "About Damn Time" on "The Late Late Show with James Corden." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- Lizzo teased a new song during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The 33-year-old singer appeared on Monday's episode of the CBS late-night show, where she confirmed her fourth album is complete and shared a clip of her song "About Damn Time."

Advertisement

Lizzo celebrated finishing her album after "three fricking years."

"I feel amazing," she said.

The singer said she got feedback on the album from her friends and her mom.

"My friends, they will tell me, 'This ain't it, girl,' or once they start twerking, I'm like, 'This is it,'" Lizzo said.

"And then I played it for my mama. She was the last to hear it, because she's a Virgo woman and a harsh critic. I was like, let me get it perfect before my mama hears it," she added. "But she cried, she loved it."

The new album is a followup to Lizzo's Grammy-nominated album Cuz I Love You, released in April 2019. The album features the singles "Juice," "Tempo" and "Cuz I Love You."

On The Late Late Show, Lizzo also played a game with host James Corden where they had an "80s v. Today Dance Bop Riff-Off" where they performed songs from the 1980s and today.

Advertisement

In addition to her new album, Lizzo will host and perform on Saturday Night Live in April.

Read More

Jake Gyllenhaal, Lizzo set to host, perform on 'SNL' in April 'Mean Girls' actor Jonathan Bennett marries Jaymes Vaughan Spring reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Frock Destroyers turn 'Drag Race UK' snub into pop stardom
TV // 9 minutes ago
Frock Destroyers turn 'Drag Race UK' snub into pop stardom
March 22 (UPI) -- The Frock Destroyers, a pop trio formed on the set of "RuPaul's Drag Race UK," are taking over the world of streaming with their "Frockumentary" series -- and will soon be taking on the world in person with a tour.
'Mean Girls' actor Jonathan Bennett marries Jaymes Vaughan
Entertainment News // 49 minutes ago
'Mean Girls' actor Jonathan Bennett marries Jaymes Vaughan
March 22 (UPI) -- Jonathan Bennett, who played Aaron Samuels in "Mean Girls," married Jaymes Vaughan at a wedding in Mexico.
Jack Osbourne, fiancee Aree Gearhart expecting child
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Jack Osbourne, fiancee Aree Gearhart expecting child
March 22 (UPI) -- "Fright Club" host Jack Osbourne is expecting his fourth child, his first with his fiancée, Aree Gearhart.
Soft Cell, Pet Shop Boys team up for 'Purple Zone' song, video
Music // 1 hour ago
Soft Cell, Pet Shop Boys team up for 'Purple Zone' song, video
March 22 (UPI) -- Synthpop icons Soft Cell and Pet Shop Boys collaborated on a new song, "Purple Zone." The song will appear on Soft Cells upcoming album "Happiness Not Included."
Weezer performs 'A Little Bit of Love' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
Music // 2 hours ago
Weezer performs 'A Little Bit of Love' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
March 22 (UPI) -- Weezer performed "A Little Bit of Love," the first single from their new album "SZNS: Spring," on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Famous birthdays for March 22: Constance Wu, Bob Costas
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for March 22: Constance Wu, Bob Costas
March 22 (UPI) -- Actor Constance Wu turns 40 and sportscaster Bob Costas turns 70, among the famous birthdays for March 22.
CD Projekt Red confirms new 'The Witcher' video game in development
Entertainment News // 9 hours ago
CD Projekt Red confirms new 'The Witcher' video game in development
March 22 (UPI) -- Warsaw-based video game developer CD Projekt Red announced Monday that the next installment in the popular "The Witcher" series is currently in development.
Jake Gyllenhaal, Lizzo set to host, perform on 'SNL' in April
TV // 10 hours ago
Jake Gyllenhaal, Lizzo set to host, perform on 'SNL' in April
March 21 (UPI) -- NBC announced Monday that "Saturday Night Live" will return with three consecutive episodes beginning April 2, with actor Jake Gyllenhaal and Grammy-winning singer Lizzo among the upcoming hosts.
Betty Gilpin to star in Peacock's 'Mrs. Davis'
TV // 18 hours ago
Betty Gilpin to star in Peacock's 'Mrs. Davis'
March 21 (UPI) -- Peacock announced Monday that three-time Emmy Award nominee Betty Gilpin will star in its upcoming drama series "Mrs. Davis."
'Spongebob SquarePants' spinoff 'The Patrick Star Show' to have a Season 2
TV // 19 hours ago
'Spongebob SquarePants' spinoff 'The Patrick Star Show' to have a Season 2
March 21 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon announced Monday it has ordered a second season of "The Patrick Star Show," which is a second spinoff of the popular "SpongeBob Square Pants."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

TV review: 'HALO' gets off to a rough start
TV review: 'HALO' gets off to a rough start
Ukraine President Zelensky thanks Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher for fundraiser
Ukraine President Zelensky thanks Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher for fundraiser
Wendell Pierce: Stress is weaponized in TV thriller 'Don't Hang Up'
Wendell Pierce: Stress is weaponized in TV thriller 'Don't Hang Up'
ABBA release new video for 1979 single 'Chiquitita'
ABBA release new video for 1979 single 'Chiquitita'
'Godzilla vs. Kong' returns to Australia for sequel, economic boost
'Godzilla vs. Kong' returns to Australia for sequel, economic boost
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement