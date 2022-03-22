'Mean Girls' actor Jonathan Bennett marries Jaymes Vaughan

1/3

Jonathan Bennett married Jaymes Vaughan at a wedding in Mexico. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- Mean Girls actor Jonathan Bennett is a married man. The 40-year-old actor married his partner, Jaymes Vaughan, at a wedding Saturday at the Unico Riviera Maya Hotel in Mexico. Advertisement

"When you're part of the LGBTQ+ fam, not everything in the wedding space is for you yet," Vaughan told People in an interview published Monday. "The whole purpose of our wedding is to come together and join the two of us together, join our families together and start a new family."

"And all that, as we were going through this process, we realized that our wedding is also more than just about us," Bennett added. "It's about the entire community."

YouTube personality Brian Tyler Cohen officiated the ceremony. Bennett and Vaughan chose white roses for the floral arrangements in honor of Bennett's late mother.

"I got to marry my best friend! I knew we'd be emotional but I don't think either of us realized just how overwhelming that moment would be until we were in it," Vaughan said.

Bennett and Vaughan confirmed news of the wedding on Instagram.

"We highly recommend standing next to the person you love and declaring that love loudly and boldly, in front of your chosen family and as unapologetically emotional as you want. Because it is the biggest honor and most magical moment you will ever have," Bennett wrote.

Bennett and Vaughan got engaged in November 2020 after three years of dating.

Bennett played Aaron Samuels in Mean Girls, which opened in theaters in 2004. He has since starred in The Christmas House, Hallmark's first LGBTQ holiday movie.