Famous birthdays for March 22: Constance Wu, Bob Costas

March 22 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.
They include:
|Advertisement
March 22 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries. They include:
March 22 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.
They include:
-- Flemish painter Anthony van Dyck in 1599
-- Author Louis L'Amour in 1908
-- Actor Leonard "Chico" Marx of the Marx Brothers comedy team in 1887
-- Actor Karl Malden in 1912
-- French mime Marcel Marceau in 1923
-- Newspaper executive Allen Neuharth in 1924
-- Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama in 1929 (age 93)
-- Composer Stephen Sondheim in 1930
-- Televangelist Pat Robertson in 1930 (age 92)
-- Actor William Shatner in 1931 (age 91)
-- Former U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, in 1934 (age 88)
-- Actor M. Emmet Walsh in 1935 (age 87)
-- Singer George Benson in 1943 (age 79)
-- Author James Patterson in 1947 (age 75)
-- British composer Andrew Lloyd Webber in 1948 (age 74)
-- Television journalist Wolf Blitzer in 1948 (age 74)
-- Sportscaster Bob Costas in 1952 (age 70)
-- Actor Lena Olin in 1955 (age 67)
-- Actor Matthew Modine in 1959 (age 63)
-- Actor Keegan-Michael Key in 1971 (age 51)
-- Canadian skater Elvis Stojko in 1972 (age 50)
-- Actor Guillermo Diaz in 1975 (age 47)
-- Actor Reese Witherspoon in 1976 (age 46)
-- Actor Constance Wu in 1982 (age 40)
-- Actor Nick Robinson in 1995 (age 27)