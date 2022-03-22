Trending
Entertainment News
March 22, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for March 22: Constance Wu, Bob Costas

By UPI Staff
1/3
Famous birthdays for March 22: Constance Wu, Bob Costas
Constance Wu arrives for the 47th annual American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 24, 2019. The actor turns 40 on March 22. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Flemish painter Anthony van Dyck in 1599

-- Author Louis L'Amour in 1908

-- Actor Leonard "Chico" Marx of the Marx Brothers comedy team in 1887

-- Actor Karl Malden in 1912

-- French mime Marcel Marceau in 1923

-- Newspaper executive Allen Neuharth in 1924

-- Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama in 1929 (age 93)

-- Composer Stephen Sondheim in 1930

-- Televangelist Pat Robertson in 1930 (age 92)

-- Actor William Shatner in 1931 (age 91)

File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI

-- Former U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, in 1934 (age 88)

-- Actor M. Emmet Walsh in 1935 (age 87)

-- Singer George Benson in 1943 (age 79)

-- Author James Patterson in 1947 (age 75)

-- British composer Andrew Lloyd Webber in 1948 (age 74)

-- Television journalist Wolf Blitzer in 1948 (age 74)

-- Sportscaster Bob Costas in 1952 (age 70)

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Advertisement

-- Actor Lena Olin in 1955 (age 67)

-- Actor Matthew Modine in 1959 (age 63)

-- Actor Keegan-Michael Key in 1971 (age 51)

-- Canadian skater Elvis Stojko in 1972 (age 50)

-- Actor Guillermo Diaz in 1975 (age 47)

-- Actor Reese Witherspoon in 1976 (age 46)

-- Actor Constance Wu in 1982 (age 40)

-- Actor Nick Robinson in 1995 (age 27)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

'Wendell & Wild' video introduces celebrity voice cast

