Famous birthdays for March 22: Constance Wu, Bob Costas

March 22 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries. They include: Advertisement

-- Flemish painter Anthony van Dyck in 1599

-- Author Louis L'Amour in 1908

-- Actor Leonard "Chico" Marx of the Marx Brothers comedy team in 1887

-- Actor Karl Malden in 1912

-- French mime Marcel Marceau in 1923

-- Newspaper executive Allen Neuharth in 1924

-- Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama in 1929 (age 93)

-- Composer Stephen Sondheim in 1930

-- Televangelist Pat Robertson in 1930 (age 92)

-- Actor William Shatner in 1931 (age 91)

-- Former U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, in 1934 (age 88)

-- Actor M. Emmet Walsh in 1935 (age 87)

-- Singer George Benson in 1943 (age 79)

-- Author James Patterson in 1947 (age 75)

-- British composer Andrew Lloyd Webber in 1948 (age 74)

-- Television journalist Wolf Blitzer in 1948 (age 74)

-- Sportscaster Bob Costas in 1952 (age 70)

-- Actor Lena Olin in 1955 (age 67)

-- Actor Matthew Modine in 1959 (age 63)

-- Actor Keegan-Michael Key in 1971 (age 51)

-- Canadian skater Elvis Stojko in 1972 (age 50)

-- Actor Guillermo Diaz in 1975 (age 47)

-- Actor Reese Witherspoon in 1976 (age 46)

-- Actor Constance Wu in 1982 (age 40)

-- Actor Nick Robinson in 1995 (age 27)