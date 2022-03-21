Advertisement
Ukraine President Zelensky thanks Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher for fundraiser

By Wade Sheridan
Ukraine President Zelensky thanks Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher for fundraiser
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Mila Kunis (pictured) and her husband, Ashton Kutcher, for their GoFundMe fundraiser. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher for their Stand with Ukraine fundraiser through GoFundMe, which has raised nearly $35 million.

"@aplusk & Mila Kunis were among the first to respond to our grief. They have already raised $35 million & are sending it to @flexport & @airbnb to help refugees. Grateful for their support. Impressed by their determination. They inspire the world. #StandWithUkraine," Zelensky said on Twitter Sunday.

Zelensky also uploaded a photo of himself speaking with Kunis and Kutcher through a laptop.

Kunis and Kutcher's fundraiser benefits refugee and humanitarian aid efforts through Flexport.org and Airbnb.org. Flexport.org is organizing shipments of relief supplies to refugee sites and Airbnb.org is providing free, short-term housing to refugees fleeing Ukraine.

The married couple also pledged to donate $3 million. Over 70,000 donations have been made.

Kunis was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, in 1983.

"While this is far from a solution for the problem, our collective effort will provide a softer landing for so many people as they forge ahead into their future of uncertainty. Our work is not done. We will do everything we can to ensure that the outpouring of love that came as a part of this campaign finds maximum impact with those in need. Funds have already and will continue to be delivered to Flexport.org and Airbnb.org so they can act now," Kunis and Kutcher said recently in an update to donors.

Ukrainian service members stand beside a damaged building in a residential area after shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 18. Photo by Vladyslav Musiienko/UPI

