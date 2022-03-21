Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 21, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for March 21: Matthew Broderick, Rosie O'Donnell

By UPI Staff
Famous birthdays for March 21: Matthew Broderick, Rosie O'Donnell
Matthew Broderick arrives on the red carpet for Netflix's "True Story" screening at the Whitby Hotel on November 18 in New York City. The actor turns 60 on March 21. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Composer Johann Sebastian Bach in 1685

-- Mexican revolutionary and president Benito Juarez in 1806

-- Theatrical impresario Florenz Ziegfeld in 1867

-- British theatrical director Peter Brook in 1925 (age 97)

-- Actor Al Freeman Jr. in 1934

-- Actor Timothy Dalton in 1946 (age 76)

File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI

-- Musician Eddie Money in 1949

-- Actor Gary Oldman in 1958 (age 64)

-- Actor Kassie DePaiva in 1961 (age 61)

-- Actor Matthew Broderick in 1962 (age 60)

-- Actor Rosie O'Donnell in 1962 (age 60)

File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI

-- Singer Michale Graves, born Michael Emanuel, in 1975 (age 47)

-- Actor Sonequa Martin-Green in 1985 (age 37)

-- Actor Scott Eastwood in 1986 (age 36)

-- Rapper Diggy Simmons, born Daniel Dwayne Simmons, in 1995 (age 27)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
Advertisement

-- Actor Forrest Wheeler in 2004 (age 18)

Read More

Priyanka Chopra reacts to Rosie O'Donnell's apology for 'awkward' encounter

Latest Headlines

TV review: 'HALO' gets off to a rough start
TV // 12 hours ago
TV review: 'HALO' gets off to a rough start
LOS ANGELES, March 20 (UPI) -- The Paramount+ "HALO" series spends its first two episodes setting up the video game adaptation, but it all feels very familiar from other movies, rather than the games.
'Batman' holds North American box office for 3rd weekend
Movies // 13 hours ago
'Batman' holds North American box office for 3rd weekend
March 20 (UPI) -- "The Batman" is the No. 1 movie in North America for a third weekend, earning an additional $36.8 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Netflix releases teaser for 'Tekken: Bloodline' anime series
TV // 15 hours ago
Netflix releases teaser for 'Tekken: Bloodline' anime series
March 20 (UPI) -- Netflix released a 90-second teaser for its upcoming anime series, "Tekken: Bloodline," this weekend.
Kenye West's rep says Grammy nominee not allowed to perform at ceremony
Music // 15 hours ago
Kenye West's rep says Grammy nominee not allowed to perform at ceremony
March 20 (UPI) -- Rapper Kanye West will not perform at the upcoming Grammy Awards ceremony as he had planned.
Syndicated talk show 'Maury' canceled after 31 years
TV // 15 hours ago
Syndicated talk show 'Maury' canceled after 31 years
March 20 (UPI) -- Syndicated daytime talk show "Maury" is ending its 31-year run in September.
'CODA,' 'Succession' win Producers Guild of America Awards
Entertainment News // 17 hours ago
'CODA,' 'Succession' win Producers Guild of America Awards
March 20 (UPI) -- "CODA" earned the Producers Guild of America honor for Best Film and "Succession" scored the prize for Best TV Drama at a ceremony in Los Angeles Saturday.
Norman Reedus says he'll be back to work Tuesday after injury
Entertainment News // 18 hours ago
Norman Reedus says he'll be back to work Tuesday after injury
March 20 (UPI) -- "The Walking Dead" icon Norman Reedus took to Instagram this weekend to offer an update on his health after suffering a concussion.
Wendell Pierce: Stress is weaponized in TV thriller 'Don't Hang Up'
Movies // 23 hours ago
Wendell Pierce: Stress is weaponized in TV thriller 'Don't Hang Up'
NEW YORK, March 20 (UPI) -- Wendell Pierce says he thinks viewers will relate to his new action-thriller, "Don't Hang Up," because its core story centers on a parent's worst nightmare - a child in peril.
TV review: 'Bridgerton' Season 2 spreads love with new romance
TV // 1 day ago
TV review: 'Bridgerton' Season 2 spreads love with new romance
LOS ANGELES, March 20 (UPI) -- Season 2 of "Bridgerton" follows the romantic lives of Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor)'s brother Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and sister Eloise (Claudia Jessie).
Famous birthdays for March 20: Holly Hunter, Kathy Ireland
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for March 20: Holly Hunter, Kathy Ireland
March 20 (UPI) -- Actor Holly Hunter turns 64 and model/actor Kathy Ireland turns 59, among the famous birthdays for March 20.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Wendell Pierce: Stress is weaponized in TV thriller 'Don't Hang Up'
Wendell Pierce: Stress is weaponized in TV thriller 'Don't Hang Up'
Norman Reedus says he'll be back to work Tuesday after injury
Norman Reedus says he'll be back to work Tuesday after injury
TV review: 'HALO' gets off to a rough start
TV review: 'HALO' gets off to a rough start
TV review: 'Bridgerton' Season 2 spreads love with new romance
TV review: 'Bridgerton' Season 2 spreads love with new romance
Syndicated talk show 'Maury' canceled after 31 years
Syndicated talk show 'Maury' canceled after 31 years
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement