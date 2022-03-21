Advertisement
March 21, 2022

'Harry Potter' star Bonnie Wright marries Andrew Lococo

By Annie Martin
Bonnie Wright married her partner, Andrew Lococo, on Saturday. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright is a married woman.

The 31-year-old actress married her partner, Andrew Lococo, on Saturday.

Wright shared the news Sunday on Instagram alongside a photo of her and Lococo's wedding rings.

"Yesterday was the best day of my life thanks to my husband!!" she captioned the post.

Wright's Harry Potter co-stars Tom Felton and Scarlett Byrne were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Congratulations B xx," Felton, who played Draco Malfoy, wrote.

"Congratulations to you both!" Byrne, who portrayed Pansy Parkinson, said.

Wright was previously engaged to Harry Potter actor Jamie Campbell Bower. She was first linked to Lococo in September 2020.

In a video in February, Wright said she had moved from Los Angeles to live with Lococo in San Diego.

"Andrew and I had been going back and forth between these two cities for a long time, so we were ready to live in the same place," she said.

Wright played Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter movies. She reunited with Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and other members of the cast for the special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, which aired on HBO Max in January.

